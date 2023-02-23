Tooth Fairy giving continues record pace

Delta Dental celebrates 25 years of its Original Tooth Fairy Poll®

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Even the Tooth Fairy can't escape inflation.

Tooth Fairy giving is at a record high, according to the 2023 Original Tooth Fairy Poll® released by Delta Dental. (PRNewswire)

According to new Delta Dental findings from its 2023 Original Tooth Fairy Poll®, the average value of a single lost tooth during the past year increased 16% from $5.36 to $6.23. The new value not only has children beaming with gap-toothed smiles but also represents a record high in the 25-year history of the poll.

Since the poll's inception, the average cash gift left by the Tooth Fairy has surged 379% from $1.30 to $6.23 per tooth. At this rate, in 2048, the Tooth Fairy would be leaving a whopping $30 under the pillow for a single tooth.

"Delta Dental has been analyzing the Tooth Fairy's U.S. annual giving trends for a quarter century, highlighting the role of good oral health care habits for children," said Gabriella Ferroni, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, Delta Dental Plans Association. "We know this time-honored tradition will continue to bring great joy to homes across the country, and we look forward to seeing how the Tooth Fairy's giving changes over the next 25 years. Given the projection, it would be in the Tooth Fairy's best interest to invest in a larger purse."

The worth of a lost tooth and the economy

Historically, the Original Tooth Fairy Poll® has typically mirrored the economy's overall direction, tracking with the trends of Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500). However, while the average value of a single lost tooth increased 16% over the past year, the S&P 500 experienced an 11% decline during the same period.

U.S. regional ranking for the average value of a lost tooth

South ($6.59) : Led U.S. regions with the highest monetary gift for a lost tooth, marking a 14% increase since last year's results. West ($6.25) : Increased 53%, despite being only two cents higher than the national average. Northeast ($6.14) : Dropped below the national average, after leading last year with $7.36 for a lost tooth. Midwest ($5.63) : While still trailing the national average, it went up $1.36 (32%).

About the survey

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® was conducted between Jan. 6, 2023 and Jan. 19, 2023, among 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

The January 2022 S&P 500 average was 4,410 and decreased to an average of 3,942 for January 2023, consistent with the timing of the Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.

For more information about the Delta Dental-sponsored survey and oral health tips for infants to pre-teen, visit the Original Tooth Fairy Poll ®.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 85 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.88 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities.

Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

Follow us on Twitter @DeltaDental and Facebook: Delta Dental Plans Association .

Delta Dental celebrates 25 years of its Original Tooth Fairy Poll®. (PRNewswire)

Delta Dental Logo (PRNewsFoto/Delta Dental Plans Association) (PRNewsfoto/Delta Dental Plans Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association