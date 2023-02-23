NEWLY PUBLISHED STUDY SHOWS SR CARNOSYN® BETA-ALANINE IMPROVES COGNITIVE FUNCTION IN OLDER ADULTS

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), an international leader in custom contract nutritional supplement manufacturing for over four decades, today announced that new research on the cognitive benefits of SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine tablets, a patented sustained release delivery system owned by NAI, has been published in Nutrients.

The benefits of CarnoSyn® Brands' beta-alanine supplementation on functional performance in older adults has been reported in several prior clinical studies. These human studies have demonstrated that supplementing with CarnoSyn® beta-alanine can delay fatigue, increase strength, and improve functional performance. Various clinical studies concluded that CarnoSyn® beta-alanine supplementation is associated with improved executive function and that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of increased tissue carnosine levels supports improved health in older adults.

This new clinical study provided the biggest scale of participants with precise experimental designs, showing SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine supplementation benefits cognitive function in sedentary older adults. This clinical study is also the first conducted with a 600 milligram SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine tablet providing 2.4 grams of daily supplementation. The study results indicated improved cognitive function in older adults whose cognitive function at baseline was at or below normal. In addition, results indicated significant depression score reductions using the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS).

The study included one hundred older adults between the ages of 60-80 who volunteered to participate in this double-blind, randomized controlled study. Any participant who had underlying neurological conditions was not eligible to enroll in the study. All interviews were conducted by a licensed physician. Participants were not permitted to use any additional nutritional supplements for at least six weeks prior to the study.

Before taking their first supplement, participants completed several tests consisting of written questionnaires to assess cognitive function and mood, and a computer-based exam to measure cognitive and executive function. In addition, a series of physical function tests were performed.

Testing occurred prior to supplementation, at the midpoint, and at week ten. Participants were instructed to consume two 600 mg tablets twice per day for the duration of the ten-week study. The SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine supplement and the placebo were identical in appearance.

Cognitive and mood measures consisted of cognitive function assessments, including the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), the Stroop pattern recognition test, and the Profile of Mood States (POMS). In addition, participants were also asked to complete the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS) and the Geriatric Anxiety Scale (GAS).

"CarnoSyn® Brands has been devoted to science-based ingredients and products for over 15 years," said Aaron Starr, Vice President, CarnoSyn® Brands. "We were very excited to sponsor this clinical study with such a prestigious institution and research team. This was a well-crafted and executed clinical study, especially considering the difficulties of recruiting participants and conducting this study during the pandemic. The positive study results help bolster our existing and extensive CarnoSyn® research and provides additional scientific evidence of the benefits of CarnoSyn® beta-alanine to help further educate our customers and consumers."

SR CarnoSyn® has six research studies showing brain health and mood improvement, with numerous benefits for users:

Improves executive functioning, mental clarity and enhances cognitive process.

Reduces mental fatigue.

Supports brain health, cognitive function, and memory.

Studies show improved attention and task focus in adults.

Helps boost mental clarity, concentration, and alertness.

Promotes a healthy response to everyday stress.

Fosters a more balanced mood and supports a sense of calm.

