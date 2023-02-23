Husqvarna Launches Max Battery Series Product Line with Five New Tools That Provide Homeowners Uncompromising Power and Performance to Tackle the Toughest Yard Maintenance Jobs

Husqvarna Launches Max Battery Series Product Line with Five New Tools That Provide Homeowners Uncompromising Power and Performance to Tackle the Toughest Yard Maintenance Jobs

Brand's first full portfolio of battery-powered residential tools are cleaner and quieter to operate yet exceed the power and performance of gas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative forest, lawn and garden products, introduces the Husqvarna Max Battery Series product line. Utilizing industry leading battery technology, the Husqvarna Leaf Blaster™, Weed Eater®, Lawn Xpert™, Power Axe™ and Hedge Master™ provide a new approach to tackling outdoor projects.

Husqvarna Launches Max Battery Series Product Line with Five New Tools That Provide Homeowners Uncompromising Power and Performance to Tackle the Toughest Yard Maintenance Jobs. (PRNewswire)

The Max Battery Series portfolio delivers professional-grade power combined with residential ease of use. Top technology innovation provides the combination of power and function, paired with the enjoyment of quieter noise levels and emission-free use.

"We created the Husqvarna Max Battery Series product lineup to present uncompromising performance, durability and pro-grade power," said Alvaro Trinidad, Vice President of Residential Products, North America at Husqvarna Group. "With the Max Battery Series, Husqvarna is ushering in the future of lawncare and providing powerful cutting-edge lawn care options so everyone can have a lawn that looks like it's professionally maintained."

The Husqvarna Max Battery Series product line includes:

Leaf Blaster ™ (350iB Leaf Blower): Consumers can experience the performance of the industry's most powerful handheld blower—gas or battery*—with the Husqvarna Leaf Blaster ™ 350iB. The new Leaf Blaster ™ delivers 800 CFM and 200 MPH of blowing force to move massive amounts of leaves and yard debris. Users can blow through any task quickly and comfortably with its lightweight design and longer runtime. A unique tri-handle design ensures ease of use and versatility, and a scraper attachment adds a convenient way to clear stuck debris.

Weed Eater ® (320iL String Trimmer): Lightweight meets powerful with the Husqvarna Weed Eater® 320iL string trimmer. This dual-direction trimmer features a 25% lighter design and a faster cutting speed** so consumers can work quicker and more comfortably. Husqvarna's Weed Eater ® also keeps comfort top-of-mind with a grip for edging and arm pad on the battery housing. Proprietary Dual-Direction technology allows for simple toggling of cut direction.

Lawn Xpert™ (LE322 Self Propelled Mower): The professional-grade power of the new Husqvarna Lawn Xpert ™ LE322R lawn mower offers pro-grade results and cuts through thick grass 30% easier*** while lasting longer on a single charge. This self-propelled mower makes lawn maintenance easier and more efficient by utilizing a blade-system which can be adjusted to three modes: auto-sensing, mulching and boost power mode.

Power Axe ™ (350i Chainsaw): A perfect combination of ergonomics and ease-of-use battery power provides comfort for fast pruning, limbing, tree felling and firewood cutting with even more cutting power than gas chainsaws****. The new Husqvarna Power Axe ™ 350i chainsaw delivers top-of-the-line performance and features a superior cutting power accompanied by a lighter weight design. The chainsaw's innovative pass-through battery design and balanced solution features an enhanced cutting performance with Husqvarna's X-Cut ™ chain technology.

Hedge Master™ (320iHD60 Hedge Trimmer): The ultimate hedge-trimming experience is here with the assistance of the Husqvarna Hedge Master™. This hedge-trimmer creates an optimal trimming experience with a tri-handle grip that delivers a 30% longer reach plus a high cutting speed to tackle the toughest shrubs. The trimmer's sweeper blade removes clippings with ease and ensures quality execution while a clean-clip blade profile aids in plant health.

The new Husqvarna Max Battery Series will be available starting in late February in select Lowe's stores nationwide and on Lowes.com. Learn more about the Max Battery Series here.

*When compared to the CFM/lb of any gas, non-corded or battery-powered models on the market as of June 2022.

**When compared to total weight (with battery) and RPM of EGO's ST1521S model.

***When compared to the watt hours available to power Ego's Select Cut XP LM2150SP using a 10-amp hour battery vs Husqvarna's Lawn Xpert LE322R using (2) 7.5-amp hour Bli30 batteries while using side discharge.

****When compared to Husqvarna's 20-in 450 Rancher gas chainsaw.

*****When compared to total reach of EGO's HT2501 model. Reach calculated as trimmer blade length plus additional tri-handle length.

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

Husqvarna (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Husqvarna