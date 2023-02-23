Columbia Banking System Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Verra Mobility to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASD:COLB) will replace Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASD:UMPQ) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Verra Mobility Corp. (NASD:VRRM) will replace Columbia Banking System in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 1. Columbia Banking System is acquiring Umpqua Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Columbia Banking System will have a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 1, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Columbia Banking System COLB Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Umpqua Holdings UMPQ Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Verra Mobility VRRM Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Columbia Banking System COLB Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices