Toyota EV Incentive Finder Powered by EV Life Helps Customers Find Incentives, Tax Credits and More

Incentives Engine based on EV Life's proprietary data

Free tool available now on Toyota.com

Customers can find qualified tax credits, rebates, and other incentives simply by entering personalized information

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota customers considering the purchase of a new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) have a new tool at their disposal to help find available incentives. Now available on Toyota.com, the Toyota EV Incentive Finder powered by EV Life makes finding federal, state and even municipality incentives much simpler. Using EV Life's proprietary "Incentives Engine," Toyota customers will be presented with potential incentives of the available 470+ EV tax credits, rebates, and other benefits like HOV carpool decals and toll discounts.

"We're excited to collaborate with EV Life to offer Toyota customers a simple tool to navigate the process of finding available incentives on the purchase of a new Toyota BEV or PHEV," said Michael Moore, general manager, Toyota vehicle marketing. "The Toyota EV Incentive Finder tool is simple to use and aids customers in making an informed decision on which vehicle is best for them. Best of all, they can access the tool on Toyota.com via their phone, home computer, or while at a Toyota dealership."

Shoppers already spend a lot of time researching their next vehicle purchase. Electric vehicle customers can face additional challenges navigating different government websites to understand the complex rules and requirements related to tax credits, rebates and incentives. The Toyota EV Incentive Finder, powered by EV Life, can quickly provide available options, offering potential pre-purchase and post-purchase incentives by deciphering which ones may apply to a customer's unique details.

"We're proud to power the Toyota EV Incentive Finder experience, helping Toyota's customers discover all the amazing time and cost saving benefits of driving electric," said Kevin Favro, EV Life Co-Founder and Head of Product. "Government incentives are not a simple Google search away. They require countless hours of research on complex rules across multiple government websites. We're excited to empower Toyota customers to generate a personalized list of their maximum incentives, in seconds."

Using the Toyota EV Incentive Finder powered by EV Life, customers can input data specific to their location, household size and income, tax filing details, electric utility and more into the tool. Within seconds the tool generates a quote for potential incentive packages, based on EV Life's 20-plus data points across every zip code in the country. Available now, Toyota customers can locate the Toyota EV Incentive Finder tool by visiting the vehicle pages for the bZ4X battery electric vehicle (BEV), as well as the respective pages for Toyota plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) including the Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime .

In addition to providing incentive quotes, the tool also includes additional information from EV Life highlighting the benefits of switching from a gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. This includes details such as average annual savings on fuel costs and maintenance, as well as the estimated amount of carbon that can be reduced, and more.

About EV Life

Founded in 2019, EV Life is a technology startup on a mission to accelerate the consumer transition to clean energy, starting with electric vehicles. EV Life's fintech platform empowers car buyers to make the purchase price of EVs competitive with gas vehicles by personalizing and qualifying potential post-purchase tax credits, rebates, grants, and other incentives – in seconds. By eliminating the "green premium" for electric vehicles, EV Life's goal is to unlock affordability for millions of Americans who find EVs inaccessible and would otherwise purchase gas vehicles.

EV Life is backed by investments from The Growth Factory, Gaingels, California Energy Commission, California I-Bank's Climate Tech Finance Program, and a network of angel investors. http://evlife.co .

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

