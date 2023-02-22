TORO BRAVO 4X4 DEBUTS WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS FIRST RECREATIONAL VEHICLE, THE 2023 SILVER SPEAR

Toro Bravo to Create the First-of-its-Kind Overland Work Truck, Toy Hauler, and Family-Friendly RV

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TORO BRAVO 4X4 , founded by former Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jeff Rohrer, teams with concept engineering studio, PROTOTYP3, to launch the first-of-its-kind WORK+PLAY+EXPLORE overlander, Silver Spear. Silver Spear is an all-in-one work truck, RV, and toy hauler - now available for pre-order at www.torobravo4x4.com with a founder's deposit of $100 and a starting price in the mid-to-low $200,000s.

The Silver Spear will utilize brand-new 2023 Crew Cab chassis from Ford F-550, Chevrolet 5500, and Ram 5500 work trucks. Disrupting the adventure automotive category, Silver Spear's modular box design features 3D-printed interiors and a reflective, aluminum skinned exterior finish. PROTOTYP3, all alums of the Art Center College of Design – renowned for its design influence across the automotive industry - engineered the large and modular shape to provide an excess of space for cost effective add-ons and amenities allowing each customer to tailor their 4X4 to their preferred work and play specifications.

Silver Spear offers interior recess lighting and 3D printed, custom-designed cabinetry and components that includes a removable kitchen cooktop, permanent sink counter, bunk beds, and the over cab bedside storage. Other key features include exterior storage boxes, a pass-thru gear tunnel, air conditioning, sky light, and five solar panels. Silver Spear will be offered in factory color options for the cab.

"The mission of Toro Bravo 4x4 is to design an approachable and affordable multi-purpose overlander vehicle that can serve a myriad of functions" said Toro Bravo Founder Jeff Rohrer. "With the introduction of our first model, the Silver Spear, owners have the unique ability to swap out their work tools in minutes for their favorite outdoor weekend toys and hit the road. Where the road ends for most RVs is where the road begins for Silver Spear. This 4x4 RV is designed to go deeper and further into our beautiful nation's wonders and, hopefully, out of cell service. With our price point and significant tax advantages, we are looking to democratize and expand the customer base in the RV market."

The Silver Spear transforms from day to night or weekday to weekend offering a queen-sized bed and two, fold-down bunk beds that can be removed for workdays. The cantilever rear ramp and lift gate configuration allows loading and unloading of work equipment and activity vehicles with ease. The ramp has a dual use when positioned at 90 degrees, transforming into an outdoor table, cook station, porch, or workbench.

A wet bath and kitchen sink are built in with a propane water heater, 60-gallon capacity for fresh water, 30-gallon capacity for gray water and a composting toilet to remove the requirement to empty a blackwater tank at a designated facility. The modular galley is equipped with a two-burner propane powered stove and a 25-gallon Dual-Zone powered cooler, which can be rolled outside with ease to cook in open spaces or make more room for work supplies when needed. The Silver Spear's roof-mounts are compatible with starlink* and have room for additional recreational items.

Built for hardcore exploration, the Silver Spear features factory four-wheel drive running on 40-inch tires rated up to 81 MPH, interior toy hauling, and tow capability for boats, jet skis, UTVs, horse trailers, and more. The Silver Spear is ready to set up camp wherever the user may want to go in the great outdoors.

About Toro Bravo

Toro Bravo, launched in February 2023, was born out of a void in the RV space that allowed customers a vehicle to work, play, and explore. The brand's modern utilitarian approach is meant to accommodate a vast array of potential users, giving customers the ability to customize their rig to their specific business and passions; a 365-day insulated space that is rugged when you need it, and comfortable when you want it. Toro Bravo's first model, the Silver Spear, is modular and customizable with most notable features including up to 777 cubic-feet of work/live space that benefits from a fold-down rear door for easily loading tools and toys, and the ability to go off-grid with the whole family for up to 4-5 days. Find more information on TORO BRAVO 4x4 and Silver Spear at www.torobravo4x4.com .

About PROTOTYP3

PROTOTYP3 [pro·to·type] is a concept engineering and advanced manufacturing lab, currently designing around the globe and manufacturing in Knoxville, TN. The company was founded in 2020 by MJ Mayo and Ian Backstrom during their capstone year together at Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles, CA. PROTOTYP3 is driven to design and manufacture high quality, functional products that are made in the USA using recycled or locally sourced material. PROTOTYP3's vision is to create a global network of closed-loop, on-demand advanced manufacturing labs, with the goal of printing and recycling products at the closest possible point to the consumer. Implementing this sustainable approach at the core of the company results in high quality products with a lower carbon footprint for every new location that opens as the company grows. PROTOTYP3 believes that to achieve this, good design will require constant evolution, leading to a rapidly iterative design process. We recognize that even the most refined product or brand has potential to evolve. PROTOTYP3 is eager to infuse its localized design and manufacturing ethos across many product industries by partnering with companies such as TORO BRAVO 4x4.

