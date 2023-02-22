Study.com Recognized for its K12 LEARN Product as it Expands Further into School Districts

The edtech company received Tech & Learning Award for Excellence in Primary Education

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, one of the most transformational companies in edtech, received the Primary Education award from the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 for its K12 LEARN solution. Used in over 10,000 school districts, K12 LEARN offers micro-learning resources that allow educators to close skill and learning gaps, and has received Level IV certification for its alignment with the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) standards.

"Our partnership with thousands of schools across the nation and recognition by the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional learning solutions for educators and students as edtech adoption becomes increasingly crucial in the classroom," said Chris Mancini, chief growth officer at Study.com.

Study.com's K12 LEARN provides flexible micro-learning resources that enable educators to meet learners where they are and close skill and learning gaps. The platform includes a vast library of microlessons, expertly designed quizzes, chapter tests, flashcards, and lesson plans; and native integrations with major Learning Management Systems provide seamless integrations with existing platforms. In 2022, Study.com earned Level IV certification for its alignment with Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) standards.

"I am so glad we added Study.com as a resource for our teachers and students! The breadth of the science content is amazing, which allows our teachers to find the perfect engaging lessons to meet the needs of their students," said Jenn Allison, Science Program Specialist, Secondary Education for San Bernardino Unified School District.

For more information about Study.com's K12 learning solutions, visit: https://ext.study.com/for-schools/k12-learning-solutions/

See the full Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 at https://www.techlearning.com/news/tech-and-learning-names-winners-of-the-best-of-2022-awards.

About Study.com

Study.com enables learners and educators to meet their academic and professional goals through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring and test preparation. Used in over 10,000 school districts across the nation, Study.com is recognized by Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV 150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated $27 million across social impact programs committed to the mission of Making Education Accessible. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

