Navix Announces Partnership with SunTerra Logistics to Provide Automated Document Retrieval and Freight Audit Services

Navix's scalable document collection and auditing software-as-a-service platform

will allow SunTerra Logistics to grow its business exponentially

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTerra Logistics has partnered with Navix to manage and streamline its document collection, auditing and invoicing processes, allowing SunTerra Logistics to focus on continued strategic growth. With its unique combination of software-as-a-service platform and white glove auditing services from an experienced team of auditors, Navix improves the process of document ingestion including categorization, order matching and auditing, customer invoicing and carrier payment approval. Navix also provides insights to better understand the invoice-to-audit ratio and the reasons behind those audits at the line-item level.

SunTerra Logistics (PRNewswire)

"Navix is taking about 85% of our accounting work off our hands so we can reallocate those resources"

"We are thrilled to partner with SunTerra Logistics as they continue to grow," said Eric Krueger, Co-Founder at Navix. "SunTerra Logistics is a perfect candidate to take full advantage of the services Navix offers. Our implementation team was able to capture SunTerra's current state, thoughtfully and accurately, and really show them what their future state will look like as processes are automated and streamlined, invoice processing times are improved, and payment cycles are reduced. Navix is the ideal solution for their needs."

Document retrieval and freight audit have been industry headaches for a long time. The process is tedious, time-consuming, and outdated, yet critically important. The industry needed a modern, automated solution. Navix satisfies that need.

"There's a lot of paperwork involved in the logistics industry, which requires a lot of resources. Because we are growing so quickly, we knew we had to get ahead of it, and Navix is the perfect solution for us. They have the expertise to help us manage all that paperwork," explains Todd Cunningham, Managing Partner of SunTerra Logistics. "By taking on the auditing of every load, the processing and categorization of all the required paperwork, and helping us bill our customers, they're taking about 85% of our accounting work off our hands so we can reallocate those resources to focus on providing an overall better experience for us and for our customers. As we continue to grow our business, I see our partnership with Navix growing as well."

About Navix

Navix is a modern Software-as-a-Service platform streamlining document retrieval and freight auditing service. Navix enables 3PLs and brokers to automate their processes at scale, increasing their cash conversion cycle and revealing better insights into their freight spend and discrepancies. Navix creates greater profitability through its highly configurable automation triggers, API-first approach for seamless integrations, AI/ML-driven insights, and white-glove auditing services. For more information about Navix, please visit https://www.navix.io.

About SunTerra Logistics

SunTerra Logistics is a service-driven transportation logistics company providing freight forwarding and logistics solutions that intersects all aspects of the supply chain. With its attention to detail and a deep understanding of the freight business, SunTerra Logistics provides its carriers with end-to-end dispatch support, leading payment rates and seamless technology. SunTerra Logistics' greatest assets are its dedicated and valued employees and management team, and its network of qualified independent business owners, each with a personal investment in the satisfaction of its customers. For more information about SunTerra Logistics, please visit https://sunterralogistics.com/.

Navix.io (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navix.io, Inc.