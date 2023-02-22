Conversational AI Platform Provider Announces Kore.ai AgentAssist for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Kore.ai customers can now benefit from using CRM Automation to drive user engagement

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai today announced it has launched Kore.ai AgentAssist for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to leverage AI-powered intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) for managing their lead generation and sales processes through a conversational user experience. The conversational AI virtual assistants deployed on apps will allow users to access applications through simple voice and text commands, as well as accelerate the speed of business, as the IVAs can process the request and present the information instantly.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Kore.ai AgentAssist for Service Cloud Voice is currently available on AppExchange at:

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000HSGlnUAH&tab=e.

Kore.ai AgentAssist for Service Cloud Voice

The launch of Kore.ai AgentAssist on Service Cloud Voice will exponentially drive contact center productivity by automating manual tasks and supporting agents in real time throughout their engagement with customers with contextual information and suggestions for next best actions, delivering a superior experience powered by AI.

Kore.ai IVAs can recognize user intent, sentiment and tone through natural language understanding and contextual intelligence.

Comments on the News

"The world is fast moving toward an AI-first framework, and we want to provide the best AI solutions to every Salesforce CRM user through this partnership," said Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru. "The Kore.ai open architecture and no-code platform framework enables an easy integration that brings the benefits of multichannel, conversational experience to Salesforce's exceptional CRM processes. This transforms customer engagement, automation and user interactions with enterprise systems in ways unforeseen before bringing absolute delight."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Kore.ai

Orlando-based Kore.ai has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms Magic Quadrant 2022. The Kore.ai offerings include an end-to-end, no-code platform for virtual assistants, process assistants and conversational digital applications. These AI-first solutions enable enterprises to design, build, test, host, deploy and manage optimized customer, employee and agent experiences across voice and digital channels. With a robust cloud deployment experience, Kore.ai can offer support in 40 channels and 120 languages.

