U.S. Department of Defense Approves ANSI/ANAB as Accreditation Body for DoD Cyberspace Workforce Qualification and Management Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) as the approved accreditation body for the DoD Manual (DoDM) 8140.03 Cyberspace Workforce Qualification and Management Program.

Issued on February 15, 2023, the DoDM guides users in leveraging the DoD Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF) to provide a targeted, role-based approach to identify, develop, and qualify cyber personnel. It is the third issuance in the DoD 8140 policy series, offering a broad set of options to manage and achieve a qualified cyber workforce in the areas of information technology, cybersecurity, cyber effects, cyber intelligence, and cyber enablers.

ANAB has accredited several organizations that offer cybersecurity certifications under ISO/IEC 17024, Conformity assessment – General requirements for bodies operating certification of persons. ANAB ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation requires a certification body to demonstrate that their certification examination is fair, valid, and reliable based on a job analysis. The standard also requires the certification body to be structured in a manner that assures impartiality, independence, transparency, accountability, and a balanced representation of stakeholders, among other requirements. ANAB's personnel certification accreditation program meets the requirements under ISO/IEC 17011 and is recognized by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), the Inter-American Accreditation Cooperation (IAAC), and the Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) as a signatory to the Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA) for Persons.

"ANAB accreditation assures that certifying bodies are competent, and that their results can be trusted in both the public and private sector," said Vijay Krishna, ANAB vice president, credentialing programs. "Cyber security certifications offered by different ANAB-accredited certification bodies are industry recognized and nationally portable, offering service members advantages including career advancement, better job performance, and practitioner credibility."

