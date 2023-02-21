Rocketlane adds proofing and annotating capabilities to cater to needs of creative projects

Rocketlane adds proofing and annotating capabilities to cater to needs of creative projects

New capabilities to help businesses like professional services and marketing agencies collaborate with clients more effectively, and accelerate approvals and reviews for creative assets and documents.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading client project delivery platform, announced today the addition of proofing and annotations capabilities to its platform. The new features further centralize internal and client collaboration, and deliver a cohesive experience that fast-tracks feedback and approvals on creative assets. Currently supporting image files and PDFs, teams can add comments, leave feedback, and maintain multiple versions of files while working on creative projects.

Rocketlane, the leading client project delivery platform, adds proofing and annotations capabilities to its platform.

Client projects involve multiple rounds of iterations, a longer feedback loop, and juggling between versions of creative assets or documents. With Rocketlane, teams can provide visual markups and compare versions side-by-side or as overlays. The platform eliminates the chaos of digging through emails for the latest version to fast-forward project execution.

"Velocity is the key to delivering client projects. Annotations and proofing in Rocketlane gives a more sacrosanct environment for services teams and creative professionals to collaborate with their clients on their iterations and approvals," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO and co-founder of Rocketlane. "Teams can now break away from the noise to focus on what matters most - executing projects at a blitzing pace and delivering ROI."

Rocketlane helps to impress potential clients and deliver a professional experience throughout the project lifecycle. Key highlights include:

Impress potential clients with well-laid-out plans that build trust and confidence

Invite clients and team members and deliver projects with complete transparency

Control the visibility of tasks, activities, and conversations with Private and Shared views

Give clients 24x7 access to project information, documents, and conversations with a branded client portal

Contextually trigger notifications and automate project creation from a CRM

Organize files and documents centrally for easy access

Track time, manage resources, and get real-time insights into your business

Capture client requests and run surveys with native forms

Leverage the Slack integration to collaborate easily from anywhere

Leading professional services teams and marketing agencies like Salty Waffle, Inhouse GFX, and Find Your Audience manage and run client projects on Rocketlane. Scott Rosenbluth, Founder of Craze, a Rocketlane customer, said, "We wouldn't be able to operate as an agency if it wasn't for Rocketlane. It's an amazing tool, and it has significantly increased our work efficiency. It has allowed us to move faster when starting new client relationships because of our effort in building a solid process with Rocketlane." Read the full case study here .

Check out how Rocketlane can help marketing agencies level up their client project deliveries.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built client project delivery platform that helps businesses deliver a consistent and professional experience every time. The platform replaces generic project management, document collaboration, and communication tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices. For more information, visit Rocketlane .

Contact:

Steve Colberg

steve@rocketlane.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rocketlane Corp