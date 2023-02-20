Diathrive Health and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Announce New Collaboration

SALT LAKE CITY and DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diathrive Health, a diabetes and chronic disease management solution, and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC ("Cost Plus Drugs"), have announced a new collaboration today, focused on improving healthcare access, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases.

"As a practicing physician I saw first-hand the danger of patients not being able to afford medications and supplies," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "I founded the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to help solve this problem and provide a way for patients to receive their treatments at an affordable price. We already offer transparent, low prices to cash-pay consumers and are excited to now be working with a company like Diathrive Health to further reduce the cost to patients, and to keep the patient record complete from both a clinical and financial perspective."

"Chronic diseases like diabetes are complex. The partnership with Cost Plus Drugs will give our customers another piece of the puzzle. Diathrive Health is happy to work with a company and team who share our goals and values," said Michael Hennessy, Founder and CEO of Diathrive Health.

Cost Plus Drugs and Diathrive Health are both industry disruptors. The relationship will give consumers lower cost medications and diabetes testing supplies and more personalized, higher quality care so that they can achieve better health outcomes.

Diathrive Health removes the financial, administrative and psychosocial barriers to managing a chronic condition. Members get unlimited diabetes testing supplies, clinical support from nurses who are Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES) and access to the Diathrive Health app that enables users to self-educate and train themselves on how to manage their condition.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC ( Cost Plus Drugs ) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide. https://www.linkedin.com/company/costplusdrugs/

About Diathrive Health

Diathrive Health's solution gives users the highest quality solution at the lowest cost. Members get unlimited glucose testing supplies, time with nurses who are Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES) and unlimited use of the Diathrive Health app where they can manage their data, learn about diabetes and connect with a clinician.

Through its Health Advisor solution, Diathrive Health is saving employers up to 85% on their diabetes health benefits and helping members achieve better health outcomes.

Diathrive Health was recently awarded highest-level validation for healthcare savings from the Validation Institute .

