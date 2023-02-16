AUGUSTA'S HISTORIC LANDMARK HOTEL OFFERS EXCLUSIVE CUSTOMIZED EVENTS FOR PRESTIGIOUS MASTERS TOURNAMENT

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partridge Inn, highly touted as one of the most popular destinations in Augusta during the famed Masters Tournament, has incredible new offerings for this year's event. The hotel is making its private function space, such as its beautiful newly renovated rooftop, elegant ballroom, beloved verandah, outdoor pool area and more, available for groups to host customized special events. Options include mixology classes, high tea, specialty cocktail events, customized meals and desserts created by renowned Executive Chef Thomas Jacobs, award-winning Pastry Chef Nick Pravator and the talented, seasoned culinary team, and more.

The Partridge Inn's beloved rooftop, which has been newly named 6 South, opened to the public in the fall of 2022 after a significant transformation. The exclusive rooftop venue has the best views in the region, and is equipped with a fully operational bar and kitchen, private chef, waitstaff, and security for private events upon request.

"6 South is now uniquely available for single or multi-night reservations for individuals and corporations looking to host the ultimate celebration during one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world," said Greg Winey, president of NorthPointe Hospitality Management. "As Augusta's premier gathering place and most celebrated hotel, we always pull out all the stops during Masters' Week, and this year we are excited to elevate our offerings. This really is the first time in decades the rooftop will be available during the week for private events."

Due to strong demand, The Partridge Inn currently has a limited number of guestrooms available during The Masters. Enhanced amenities offered during this time include:

Daily shuttle service to and from Augusta National

Afternoon and evening champagne

Daily full breakfast buffet with an omelet station and a grab-and-go option

Nightly dinners with exclusive menus

Cigars on the Verandah nightly after 10 p.m.

Live music by multiple performers daily

Evening shuttle service and airport service by request

Evening events by the pool with beautiful décor, live entertainment and hand-crafted cocktails

Daily gifts of premium golf items

Nightly turndown service with water and chocolates

For details about special events during The Master's, contact General Manager Holly White at Hwhite@northph.com. For room reservations or more information about The Partridge Inn, call (706) 737-8888 or visit www.partridgeinn.com.

Offering a seamless blend of style, sophistication and Southern hospitality, The Partridge Inn is the ideal destination for discerning guests who are seeking world-class service, charm, exclusive amenities and history. The Partridge Inn is the closest hotel to the famed Augusta National and will be a popular stop for many up-and-coming golfers who are in town for the famed tournament. Over the years, celebrities, golf elites and politicians, including Bob Dylan, Mel Gibson, Crystal Gayle, Reba McIntyre, Curtis Strange, Paul Azinger, Gary Player, Dennis Quaid, Michael Jackson, James Brown, and Ryan Seacrest, have all visited the upscale property.

The Partridge Inn was completely transformed in 2021 and 2022, with the final renovations being completed in the fall of 2022. The renovation of the hotel includes all new guestrooms and suites which have been completely renovated and adorned with luxury linens; HD TV's; new carpeting and wall design; new WIFI and Nespresso Coffee Makers; new landscaping; exterior building renovations; a new bridal suite; exterior lighting; and 24-7 doorman/bellmen to ensure exquisite arrival experiences for guests.

The Partridge Inn's renovated restaurant, 8595, was expanded and transformed with a turn-of-the-century design and beautiful banquette seating, lighting and tableware. The hotel's newly designed and outfitted verandah now has beautiful new IPE Brazilian plank flooring spanning its 200 feet of space, accommodating up to 80 guests.

About The Partridge Inn

The Partridge Inn, located in the historic Summerville neighborhood of Augusta, Ga, began life in the 1890s as a modest two-story private residence, opening as The Partridge Inn in 1910. The hotel enjoyed such great success that expansion after expansion led to its present city-block size in 1929. The hotel gained prominence as a central gathering spot for the winter elite, hosting golf legends, presidents and legendary tea-dances in its grand halls and ballrooms, while the ground floor housed a post office, telegraph office, flower shop, bookstore, barbershop and hairdressing parlor. The hotel consists of five guest room floors and has 143 rooms, many of which overlook the Augusta skyline or the garden pool area. Additional information about The Partridge Inn may be found online at www.partridgeinn.com.

Connect with the hotel on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePartridgeInn/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepartridgeinn/

About NorthPointe Hospitality Management, LLC

NorthPointe Hospitality Management, a recognized leader in the management and development of hotels and resorts, delivers exceptional returns on investments by deploying cutting-edge techniques in financial management, guest services, quality assurance and human resources. From beachfront builds to historic renovations, NorthPointe Hospitality's expanding portfolio also includes the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany, Ga.; Crowne Plaza Hotel (North Augusta, S.C.); The Lawrence Tapestry Hotel (in development – Lawrenceville, Ga.); Holiday Inn Express Charleston Medical Area; The Beach House Restaurant (Jekyll Island, Ga.); and the boutique Beachview Club Hotel on Jekyll Island. The company's dynamic leadership team has more than 40 years of experience with the country's largest franchise, construction, banking and third-party management companies. For more information, visit www.northph.com.

