US FDA grants regular approval for Jemperli for the treatment of patients with recurrent or advanced mismatch repair-deficient endometrial cancer

Conversion from accelerated to regular (full) approval based on long-term outcomes from the GARNET phase I trial, which demonstrated an overall response rate of 45.4%

85.9% of patients had duration of response ≥12 months and 54.7% of patients had duration of response ≥24 months

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today reports that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval for Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, as determined by a US FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Development, GSK, said: "This US regulatory action confirms our confidence in Jemperli as an important treatment option for patients with dMMR recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. We continue to unlock the potential of Jemperli as the backbone for our immuno-oncology development programs to address the unmet needs of patients, including earlier lines of endometrial cancer and other solid tumors."

In April 2021, Jemperli received accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients with dMMR recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that had progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing regimen.

This approval is based on additional data collected from the A1 expansion cohort of the ongoing GARNET trial, a phase I, multicenter, open-label, single-arm study of Jemperli monotherapy in patients with advanced or recurrent solid tumors. Cohort A1 evaluated the efficacy of Jemperli in 141 patients with dMMR advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing regimen. The major efficacy outcome measures were overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) as assessed by a blinded independent central review according to RECIST v1.1. Confirmed ORR was 45.4% (95% CI: 37.0, 54.0), with a 15.6% complete response rate and a 29.8% partial response rate. Median DOR was not reached (range: 1.2+, 52.8+ months), measured from the time of first response, with 85.9% of patients having duration ≥12 months and 54.7% of patients having duration ≥24 months. Median follow-up for duration of response was 27.9 months.

Treatment-related adverse events were consistent with previous analyses for cohort A1. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue/asthenia, anemia, rash, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and vomiting. The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥2%) were anemia, increased transaminases, urinary tract infection, fatigue/asthenia, and diarrhea.

About endometrial cancer

Endometrial cancer is found in the inner lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium. Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer globally, with approximately 417,000 new cases reported each year worldwide[1], and incidence rates are expected to rise by almost 40% by 2040.[2][3] Approximately 15-20% of patients with endometrial cancer will be diagnosed with advanced disease at the time of diagnosis.[4]

About GARNET

The ongoing GARNET phase I trial is evaluating Jemperli as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors. Part 2B of the study includes five expansion cohorts: dMMR/MSI-H endometrial cancer (cohort A1), mismatch repair proficient/microsatellite stable (MMRp/MSS) endometrial cancer (cohort A2), non-small cell lung cancer (cohort E), dMMR/MSI-H non-endometrial or POLE-mut solid tumor basket cohort (cohort F), and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer without BRCA mutations (cohort G). GARNET continues to enroll patients.

In cohort A1, patients received 500mg of Jemperli as an intravenous infusion once every three weeks (Q3W) for four doses, followed by 1,000mg once every six weeks until disease progression, discontinuation or withdrawal.

About Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)

Jemperli is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)-blocking antibody that binds to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with the PD-1 ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2.[5] GSK's ambition is for Jemperli to become the backbone of the Company's ongoing immuno-oncology-based research and development program when used alone and in combination with standard of care and future novel cancer therapies, particularly for patients who currently have limited treatment options. Jemperli is being investigated in registrational enabling studies as monotherapy and as part of combination regimens, including in patients with recurrent or primary advanced endometrial cancer, patients with Stage III or IV non-mucinous epithelial ovarian cancer, and patients with other advanced solid tumors or metastatic cancers.

Jemperli was discovered by AnaptysBio, Inc. and licensed to TESARO, Inc., under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement signed in March 2014. The collaboration has resulted in three monospecific antibody therapies that have progressed into the clinic. These are: Jemperli (GSK4057190), a PD-1 antagonist; cobolimab, (GSK4069889), a TIM-3 antagonist; and GSK4074386, a LAG-3 antagonist. GSK is responsible for the ongoing research, development, commercialization, and manufacturing of each of these medicines under the agreement.

Indications and Important Safety Information for JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly)

JEMPERLI is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced:

endometrial cancer (EC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation, or

solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed on or following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

Important Safety Information

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which can be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue and can occur at any time during or after treatment with a PD-1/PD-L1–blocking antibody, including JEMPERLI.

Monitor closely for signs and symptoms of immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function tests at baseline and periodically during treatment. For suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Based on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold or permanently discontinue JEMPERLI. In general, if JEMPERLI requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroids (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to ≤Grade 1. Upon improvement to ≤Grade 1, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reaction is not controlled with corticosteroids.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

JEMPERLI can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which can be fatal. In patients treated with other PD-1/PD-L1–blocking antibodies, the incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Pneumonitis occurred in 2.3% (14/605) of patients, including Grade 2 (1.3%), Grade 3 (0.8%), and Grade 4 (0.2%) pneumonitis.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

Colitis occurred in 1.3% (8/605) of patients, including Grade 2 (0.7%) and Grade 3 (0.7%) adverse reactions. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation have occurred in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In such cases, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

JEMPERLI can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which can be fatal. Grade 3 hepatitis occurred in 0.5% (3/605) of patients.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency

Hypophysitis

Thyroid Disorders

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, Which Can Present with Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

JEMPERLI can cause immune-mediated nephritis, which can be fatal. Grade 2 nephritis, including tubulointerstitial nephritis, occurred in 0.5% (3/605) of patients.

Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

JEMPERLI can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Bullous and exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), and drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), have occurred with PD-1/PD-L1–blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-bullous/exfoliative rashes. Withhold or permanently discontinue JEMPERLI depending on severity.

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred in <1% of the 605 patients treated with JEMPERLI or were reported with the use of other PD-1/PD-L1–blocking antibodies. Severe or fatal cases have been reported for some of these adverse reactions.

Infusion-Related Reactions

Severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions have been reported with PD-1/PD-L1–blocking antibodies. Severe infusion-related reactions (Grade 3) occurred in 0.2% (1/605) of patients receiving JEMPERLI. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of infusion or permanently discontinue JEMPERLI based on severity of reaction.

Complications of Allogeneic HSCT

Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after treatment with a PD-1/PD-L1–blocking antibody, which may occur despite intervening therapy. Monitor patients closely for transplant-related complications and intervene promptly.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity and Lactation

Based on its mechanism of action, JEMPERLI can cause fetal harm. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with JEMPERLI and for 4 months after their last dose. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions from JEMPERLI in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with JEMPERLI and for 4 months after their last dose.

Common Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients with dMMR EC were fatigue/asthenia, anemia, rash, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and vomiting. The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (>2%) were decreased lymphocytes, decreased sodium, increased alanine aminotransferase, increased creatinine, decreased neutrophils, decreased albumin, and increased alkaline phosphatase.

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients with dMMR solid tumors were fatigue/asthenia, anemia, diarrhea, and nausea. The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥2%) were decreased lymphocytes, decreased sodium, increased alkaline phosphatase, and decreased albumin.

Please see the full US Prescribing Information.

GSK in oncology

GSK is committed to maximizing patient survival through transformational medicines. GSK's pipeline is focused on immuno-oncology, tumor cell targeting therapies and synthetic lethality. Our goal is to achieve a sustainable flow of new treatments based on a diversified portfolio of investigational medicines utilizing modalities such as small molecules, antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates, either alone or in combination.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at us.gsk.com/en-us/company.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021, GSK's Q4 Results for 2022 and any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

