SpartanNash to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPTN) will announce its financial results before the stock market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2023, for the 12-week fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly and annual results with additional comments and details on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website.

A supplemental quarterly earnings presentation will also be available on the Company's website at www.spartannash.com/investor-presentations.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

Investor Contact:

Kayleigh Campbell

Head of Investor Relations

kayleigh.campbell@spartannash.com

SpartanNashIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

press@spartannash.com

