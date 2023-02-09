Simplenight signs strategic technology agreement to tap Sabre's expansive travel content and virtual payments platform

Sabre Virtual Payments selected as Simplenight's exclusive B2B payment provider

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and Simplenight, a leader in dynamic packaging, merchandising and Internet Booking Engine (IBE) technology, announce a multi-year strategic technology agreement.

Simplenight, a B2B omnichannel commerce platform, provides customized booking solutions and extensive travel content across more than 30 categories such as air, lodging, car, tours, attractions, events, and dining to an extensive network of demand partners.

Under the agreement, Simplenight will benefit from Sabre's extensive travel ecosystem including its wide geographic scope and breadth of travel content, which includes air, lodging, ancillary and NDC content. In addition, Simplenight will exclusively utilize Sabre Virtual Payments as its B2B payment provider, bringing them payment flexibility and control, increased fraud protection and security, accurate reconciliation and better automation and efficiency.

Mark Halberstein, founder and CEO of Simplenight, says "Sabre is the right partner to help Simplenight scale our technology to bring even more customer value, insights and loyalty to other travel agencies. Sabre's payment solutions and travel content APIs are the foundation for this successful partnership that translates into happier customers with more choices and opportunities."

Sabre Virtual Payments is a state-of-the-art payment gateway that allows a single point of integration between an OTA or travel agency and multiple issuers and booking tools. It is one of the largest virtual card offerings for B2B payments in the market and enables access to seven global issuers and more than 70 local issuers.

"We look forward to partnering with Simplenight and helping them achieve their growth and business goals. Sabre's travel and payment solutions will help Simplenight deliver differentiated solutions to their customer base," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer for Sabre Travel Solutions. "Sabre aims to modernize retailing, unlock revenue opportunities, and improve the traveler experience."

Sabre and Simplenight's strategic partnership supports technology innovation to help travel companies increase customer loyalty and drive revenue, creating a turn-key travel planning and booking experience for the end-user.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Simplenight

Simplenight is a global technology company building innovative enterprise solutions including customizable bookability, cloud-based distribution, dynamic packaging and merchandising. Simplenight customizes API and white label booking solutions and powers user interfaces with universal API. Simplenight helps consumers book any experience as merchant of record and ensures bookability and streamlines the integration process. Customers receive personalized recommendations and partners gain supreme data insights to drive loyalty and customer lifetime value. www.simplenight.com

