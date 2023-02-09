The Innovative Baby Gear Brand Will Offer Select Products in Fashion-Forward "Rainbow" Colorway For a Limited Time Ahead of NYFW

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna, a global leader in premium baby gear, today announces the U.S. launch of its recent collaboration with Italian fashion designer, influencer, stylist and entrepreneur, Georgette Polizzi. The Georgette collection offers a limited-edition Rainbow colorway on select Nuna products that are exclusively available on Nordstrom.com and in-store at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship location (225 W 57TH ST, New York, NY 10019).

Nuna and Italian Designer Georgette Polizzi Launch Collection Exclusively at Nordstrom (PRNewswire)

This design-forward fashion collection was created to represent a sense of positivity toward life and the power of hope.

The partnership was inspired by Nuna and Georgette Polizzi's shared values of exquisite attention to detail and a steadfast commitment to creating both safe and stylish baby gear using only premium quality materials. Georgette's intention with this limited Nuna fashion collection was to bring something new, creative and unique to a baby's world.

"After debuting the Georgette collection internationally during Nuna's flagship opening in Florence, we knew that the unique design would resonate with the fashion-savvy community of Manhattan," said Nuna's Global Chief Marketing Officer, Austin Hodges. "What better time to announce the unveiling than ahead of the city's most anticipated fashion event, New York Fashion Week."

The Georgette collection includes Nuna's CUDL™ 4-in-1 baby carrier along with its newest innovative travel system, PIPA™ urbn + TRVL™ in Rainbow. The exclusive new colorway uses a combination of vibrant paint and embroidered rainbow splashes inspired by Georgette's personal obstacles such as her battle with multiple sclerosis and history of childhood abuse. This design-forward fashion collection is unique in that it was created to represent a sense of positivity toward life and the power of hope. Georgette added, "If I had to tell you what I wanted to express with this collection, I would definitely put it all behind one word, the word is affirmation, the will to succeed, the desire to redeem oneself in life."

In addition to making parents' lives easier with its two-second pipaFIX™ stiff latch installation, Nuna's new, ground-breaking PIPA™ urbn travel system, which includes a lightweight, baseless infant car seat, is also available for purchase in the exclusive Rainbow colorway at Nordstrom for a limited time.

"As a longtime, trusted retail partner of Nuna's, Nordstrom is the natural choice for debuting the Georgette collection to the U.S. market," said Esther Saint, Director of Trade Marketing at Nuna. "Nordstrom has consistently been at the forefront of premium, best in quality and safety baby gear and this collection epitomizes that."

Products included in the Georgette collection:

PIPA™ urbn + TRVL™ travel system - $900 MSRP

CUDL™ – $220 MSRP

For more information about Nuna please visit https://nunababy.com/usa . To learn more about the limited-edition Georgette collection, please visit Nordstrom.com .

About Nuna

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty are the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, pushchair, in-home and on you categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy and flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life.

