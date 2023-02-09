My Neighbor Alice Takes A Fresh Approach To The Concept Of Blockchain Gaming By Turning Its Focus Away From Competitive Play To Earn Gaming Onto The Casual Gameplay Experience

My Neighbor Alice introduces a series of innovative features that enable players to personalise their game avatars with cosmetic items and interaction with avatars on the IOS and Android operating system

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Neighbor Alice is a revolutionary multiplayer builder, fully decentralized Blockchain game developed by Antler Interactive and released in early 2021. The game's latest Season 2 offers players a unique way to interact within the game by teaming up with other players to build four different buildings in four different Town Hub through its second community quest which will be ongoing from December 16 2022 until February 14, 2023. The game's unique concept offers players more ways to control and build their land within the comfort of their homes while interacting with other players globally.

My Neighbor Alice Blockchain Game (PRNewswire)

My Neighbor Alice functions on a fully decentralized platform renowned as the Chromia blockchain network and is now available for mainstream players. The game takes a fresh approach to blockchain gaming concept by turning its focus away from competitive play to earn gaming onto the casual gameplay experience. The social builder game is designed to revolutionize the mainstream gaming industry by promoting player interaction worldwide in a fun, immersive gaming experience for gamers and non-gamers alike. The game uses elements of life simulation gaming to create a unique experience that would achieve desired satisfaction for the players.

The game features a shared world in Lummelunda Archipelago and invites players to explore a fantasy realm full of new quests, stories, and experiences. The Town, Medieval Plains, and Nature's Rest offer players an array of activities and a variety of in-game assets such as houses, animals, agricultural produce and decorations.

The game was recently updated with a series of new features that enable players to personalize their avatars with cosmetic items and interaction with other avatars. To celebrate the launch of this new update, My Neighbor Alice is now offering these new customizable avatar features for free to download on the IOS and Android operating systems. Players can enjoy the full game on desktop version and download the app to customize My Neighbor Alice Avatar by visiting Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store.

My Neighbor Alice is a blockchain-based game that is built on the principles of decentralization. Players will be able to earn rewards through staking and governance, and purchase in-game items using the game native currency, ALICE token. Please visit our website to find more details.

