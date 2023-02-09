Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Joins USA Rare Earth as Strategic Advisor

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Rare Earth, LLC (USARE) is pleased to announce that former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.

USA Rare Earth is poised to become the leading domestic supplier of high value rare earth magnets and critical minerals fueling the energy transition and supporting U.S. national security. USARE is accomplishing this by recommissioning the only scalable, sintered rare earth magnet manufacturing system in the U.S. while developing the first domestic heavy rare earth production facility. Rare earth magnets are essential components in a wide range of products and technologies, from electric vehicle motors and aerospace/defense applications to medical devices and smartphones.

Secretary Pompeo stated, "I am pleased to join the USA Rare Earth team as we build a fully integrated, U.S.-based supply chain for rare earth elements and permanent magnets. USA Rare Earth's supply is critically important to reduce foreign dependencies while creating additional American jobs."

"We are honored to welcome Secretary Pompeo to our team. His U.S. government service combined with his aerospace manufacturing background provides a valuable perspective as we create a fully integrated U.S.-based supply chain," said Tom Schneberger, CEO of USA Rare Earth. "Secretary Pompeo understands the importance of supply chain resiliency and the critical need for a domestic solution."

Prior to his appointment as the nation's 70th Secretary of State, Mr. Pompeo served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the first person in U.S. history to have held both roles.

Inquiries

Matt Westbrook

Head of Government Operations

info@usare.com

About USA Rare Earth, LLC: USA Rare Earth, LLC is a U.S.-based, vertically integrated magnet technology company. USARE is poised to become the leading domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements required for the electric vehicle, green energy, consumer electronics, and defense industries, as well as tech metals needed for chipsets, semiconductors, and 5G.

USA Rare Earth, LLC owns a magnet production facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma and the Round Top Heavy Rare Earth and Critical Minerals deposit in Hudspeth County, West Texas. For more information about USA Rare Earth, visit usare.com .

