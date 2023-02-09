Centrical Announces Customer Select Award Winners

Celebrating Organizations Who Are Transforming the Frontline Employee Experience

Centrical, a global leader in frontline workforce engagement management hosted their customer awards ceremony to honor and recognize organizations who are going above and beyond in transforming their frontline employee experience last year.

"As Centrical's Chief Customer Officer, I am privileged along with my team to work closely with some of the best enterprises around the world. Our customers care deeply about their employees and are truly transforming the way they engage, learn, coach, perform and grow. Our Select Awards ceremony is a special way where we can recognize and celebrate our customers who are using Centrical to take their business to new heights. Congratulations to our 2022 award recipients." – Daphne Saragosti, Chief Customer Officer

The Professor |Webhelp

Webhelp Leia built a truly unique learning environment, one where learning is hyper engaging, always-on, and delivers daily impact.

They have embraced and maximized most of the features available on the Centrical platform. They developed innovative best practices that are repeatable, and deliver measurable outcomes in terms of learner engagement, addressing knowledge gaps, improving retention, and impacting business results.

The Gamer |Teleperformance in Mexico, Centrical America and the Caribbean

Teleperformance Nearshore implemented a unique gamification strategy to drive desirable employee behaviors and sustain engagement over time.

Having a customized general game called Astronaut's Odyssey which helped cut time-to-launch with new clients, reducing implementation from around 8 weeks to only 4 weeks. During 2022, Teleperformance increased the number of client deployments from 9 to 17 with the same resources. More than 450,000 microlearning's have been deployed in Astronaut's Odyssey to-date. In Q3, they executed 20 successful plans where clients improved performance in a specific KPI through Astronaut's Odyssey and Centrical.

"Using Centrical we were able to create a universal game for every Interaction Expert. This helped us to reach more users with the same content and dynamics. And with personalized graphics for levels, badges, and a story to tell, our Interaction Experts are having an amazing game experience. Thanks, Centrical, for a great partnership and for helping us overcome challenges and create value for our operations."

The Captain |Synchrony

Synchrony has built an effective employee management & coaching solution for their frontline employees that awards and recognizes agents daily. This solution has given the agents the right tools and metrics that provide them with the right focus and alignment with their business objectives.

"Thank you Centrical for your partnership and for this recognition, said Kimberly Lankie, SVP of Operational Excellence at Synchrony. "Synchrony is a great place to work because we have great people. We're committed to cultivating an inclusive, equitable and engaging workplace for all. Our work in transforming performance management, including using gamification tools to better support our frontline employees, is driving connection, trust, and innovation."

The Innovator | Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions followed their vision and Centrical to do something truly unique, successfully driving their business forward and inspiring employees to succeed.

Cognizant saw a need to address employee expectations in a new and changing environment. Balancing the employee engagement, wellbeing, and a strong culture, they created the "CogWhere" experience with Centrical. This all-in-one solution revolutionized how employees view their performance, learn, and retain knowledge, coach, and gather feedback, and get rewarded for their stellar service and behaviors. What they have built has been well received and 75% of their employees feel more engaged with CogWhere.

The High-Performer |Teleperformance Greece

Teleperformance Greece focuses on business growth and development, by integrating digital transformation both into its organizational structure and daily work. At the same time, the company constantly offers its employees personalized and dynamic experiences, while delivering constructive and relevant feedback at the point of need.

Teleperformance Greece has developed their Centrical solution around three key points: Performance improvement, better organization of managerial processes, time reduction to competency of new hires. All these steps enabled the company to achieve improvement in KPIs across multiple accounts for CSAT, AHT and Quality.

"We are honored to be among the 2022 Customer Select Award winners! Elevating the experience of our people, while keeping them engaged, connected, and motivated is among our top strategic priorities. Through our cooperation with Centrical, we have managed to improve employee performance and productivity, while boosting their satisfaction" said Odysseas Hristoforidis, Chief Transformation Officer of Teleperformance Greece.

