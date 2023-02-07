Zotos Professional Announces Retail Expansion Into Target

New retail partnership to reach conscious consumers with affordable, microbiome-friendly products from Zotos Professional sub-brand, Biotera

DARIEN, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotos Professional has entered Target's distribution in select stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping more consumers discover the Ultra Collections from the newly re-launched Biotera product portfolio.

Biotera's Ultra Collections: The first Microbiome-Friendly Certified Hair Care to enter Target (PRNewswire)

This new partnership broadens Biotera distribution and brings salon-worthy haircare innovation to Target shoppers. Biotera's new kind-scalp-formulations are the latest breakthrough of Zotos Professional's nearly 100-year history of progressive science research which aligns well with shoppers who turn to Target for the latest in beauty.

"Consumers are increasingly interested in products that help protect the microbiome, and we are offering that with our newly reformulated product portfolio," said Michelle Ryan, Vice President of Marketing, Zotos Professional. "Beauty and personal care enthusiasts look to Target in search of their new favorite beauty and personal care products, and we are excited to be on the shelves of the best in hair care."

Biotera's products are created with, tested, and backed by salon professionals in order to achieve salon-quality styling results at home for a price that's affordable. "Being in the hair care industry for over 20 years, I've tried almost every shampoo and conditioner on the market," said Christopher Naselli, salon owner and celebrity hairstylist. "I've been using Biotera on my clients at the salon and have seen amazing results. Healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp, and it's important that I can recommend a gentle, yet high-quality shampoo to my clients which is why Biotera has become one of my favorites."

Biotera's Ultra Collections are the first Microbiome-Friendly Certified* hair care products to enter Target. Each scalp-friendly formula is made with a pre- and postbiotic blend, are clinically tested, and PETA approved:

Ultra Moisturizing- Gently cleanses and restores needed moisture to dry, damaged or coarse hair

Ultra Color Care- Nourishes and prolongs vibrancy of vivid color treated hair up to 89% for beautiful, radiant hair

Ultra Thick & Full- Boosts body and fullness and gently restores volume and thickness to fine, limp hair

This new partnership seamlessly ties together Target's mission to help families discover the joys of everyday life with Zotos Professional's dedication to using science to make astonishing beauty transformations possible for everyday people, every single day.

Biotera's first Microbiome-Friendly Certified hair care products are now available in select Target stores and Target.com for $12.00-$13.00 MSRP.

For more information, please visit https://zotosprofessional.com/collections/biotera.

*Microbiome-Friendly Certification applies to the Ultra Collections with the exception of the Ultra Moisturizing Leave-In

