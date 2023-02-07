Rubicon Technology Partners named a 2023 Top 50 Private Equity Firm in the Middle Market

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon"), a Boulder, CO-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in middle market, enterprise software companies was named one of Grady Campbell's 2023 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market. The award recognizes Rubicon's unique firm strategy and collaborative partnership approach which have allowed Rubicon to repeatedly build scaled, operationally mature, market leading enterprise software businesses for over a decade. Rubicon has over $3.5 billion in assets under management as of January 2023 and has completed over 60 acquisitions of predominantly founder-run or founder-owned enterprise software companies since Rubicon was founded in 2012.

"At Rubicon we believe that strategic and operational transformation is tightly connected with our investment thesis", said Steve Carpenter, Partner. "Our deal teams are fully integrated and consist of both software operators with differentiated backgrounds as well as those with investment backgrounds to drive more thoughtful, impactful value creation for enterprise software businesses that are at a growth inflection point in their respective end-market."

"We use our frameworks and extensive enterprise software experience to help management teams think through the critical strategic and operational decisions they need to make in order to scale their businesses", said Jason Winsten, Partner. "Our differentiated approach of aligning up front and collaboratively engaging on an on-going basis with our management teams accelerates the time to value of operational initiatives focused on efficient growth."

"As a result of our partnership model, we're able to build intrinsically competitive companies together with our management teams", said John Hodge, Partner.

Grady Campbell's 2023 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is an award that recognizes private equity firms selected based upon the merits of their nominations. This award is not indicative of any future Rubicon fund performance. Rubicon paid no fee to participate in the publication of the results of Grady Campbell's 2023 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market. Other third parties or investors may disagree with this award. An award may not be representative of a particular investor's experience.

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in middle market enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon has over $3.5 billion in assets under management as of January 2023 and has completed more than 60 acquisitions since the firm's inception in 2012. Rubicon is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. Rubicon's experience, collaborative approach, capital and culture make it a unique partner for software companies seeking to accelerate the growth, profitability and strategic value of their platform. For more information, please visit www.rubicontp.com.

