HERTZ REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL YEAR 2022 NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA

"Our strong results in the fourth quarter and record performance last year reflect a commitment to customers - from leisure and corporate travelers to ride share drivers. With a focus on asset return and risk management, we showed better operating performance, more disciplined fleet management and a commitment to financial returns," said Stephen Scherr, Hertz chair and chief executive officer. "Our team delivered on renewed demand for travel, which is continuing. In 2023, we will build on our progress to grow our business across the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands. We look to our investments in electrification and technology to yield increasing operating leverage and improved returns and an even better product to our customers around the world."

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz", "Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year 2022.

For the fourth quarter 2022, the Company generated total revenues of $2.0 billion, up 4% from the fourth quarter of 2021, and up 7% on a constant currency basis. RPD and RPU were at fourth quarter record levels and volume was up 3% led by post-pandemic demand recovery. Depreciation continued to normalize during the quarter. Excluding litigation settlements of $168 million in the quarter, direct operating expense per transaction day was $33, down $2 from the third quarter 2022, demonstrating improved operating leverage. Net income was $116 million and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was $309 million, a 15% margin. For the quarter, loss per share was $0.01 and adjusted earnings per share was $0.50.

Operating cash flow was $277 million for the quarter. Fleet capex of $312 million was a source of cash in the fourth quarter, driven by fleet rejuvenation and seasonal defleeting. As a result, adjusted free cash flow was $424 million, reflecting a 137% conversion from Adjusted Corporate EBITDA. The Company acquired 19 million shares, or 6% of its common stock, during the quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2022

Revenue of $2.0 billion

GAAP net income of $116 million , or $(0.01) per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $173 million , or $0.50 per diluted share

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $309 million , a 15% margin

Operating cash flow of $277 million

Adj. operating cash flow of $156 million ; adj. free cash flow of $424 million

FY 2022

Revenue of $8.7 billion

Record GAAP net income of $2.1 billion , or $3.36 per diluted share

Record adjusted net income of $1.5 billion , or $3.74 per diluted share

Record Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $2.3 billion , a 27% margin

Operating cash flow of $2.5 billion

Record adj. operating cash flow of $2.0 billion and adj. free cash flow of $1.5 billion

Corporate liquidity of $2.5 billion at December 31st , including $943 million in unrestricted cash

Company repurchased 128 million common shares during 2022, a 28.5% reduction of its capital base

SUMMARY RESULTS



Three Months Ended December 31, Percent

Inc/(Dec) 2022 vs 2021 ($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted) 2022

2021

Hertz Global - Consolidated









Total revenues $ 2,035

$ 1,949

4 % Adjusted net income (loss)(a) $ 173

$ 426

(59) % Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a) $ 0.50

$ 0.91

(45) % Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ 309

$ 628

(51) % Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a) 15 %

32 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 496,926

470,900

6 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 465,943

454,000

3 % Vehicle Utilization 79 %

78 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 33,673

32,551

3 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 61.65

$ 59.80

3 % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,485

$ 1,429

4 % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 244

$ 55

NM











Americas RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 1,707

$ 1,691

1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 318

$ 653

(51) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19 %

39 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 398,860

384,492

4 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 370,723

368,434

1 % Vehicle Utilization 80 %

80 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 27,367

27,215

1 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 62.50

$ 62.11

1 % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,538

$ 1,529

1 % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 278

$ 26

NM











International RAC Segment









Total revenues $ 328

$ 258

27 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 81

$ 21

NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25 %

8 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 98,065

86,408

13 % Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 95,221

85,565

11 % Vehicle Utilization 72 %

68 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 6,305

5,335

18 % Total RPD (in dollars)(b) $ 57.98

$ 48.01

21 % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 1,280

$ 998

28 % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b) $ 104

$ 184

(44) %





NM - Not meaningful (a) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II for 2022 and 2021. (b) Based on December 31, 2021 foreign exchange rates.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

In December 2022, the Company amended its European ABS facility to add the fleet in Italy, increase aggregate maximum borrowings to €1.1 billion and extend the maturity from October 2023 to November 2024.

During the fourth quarter 2022, the Company repurchased 19 million shares for $315 million and has over $1.1 billion remaining under the Board's authorization.

The Company's liquidity position was $2.5 billion at December 31, 2022, of which $943 million was unrestricted cash.

EARNINGS WEBCAST INFORMATION

Hertz Global's live webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results will be held on February 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's investor relations website at IR.Hertz.com. If you would like to access the call by phone and ask a question, please go to https://register.vevent.com/register/BI78420368890940eab75ec4e147ae0783, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors are encouraged to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year. The earnings release and related supplemental schedules containing the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures will be available on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following is selected financial data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its view of the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and management.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began using Average Rentable Vehicles when calculating Available Car Days, Total RPU and Utilization instead of Average Vehicles. Average Rentable Vehicles excludes vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels. Prior periods have been restated to conform with the revisions, as appropriate. The Company has also restated historical quarterly and annual periods beginning with first quarter 2018 to reflect this change and has posted this information to its investor relations website at IR.Hertz.com.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this release, and in related comments by the Company's management, include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's liquidity and its possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategies. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts," "guidance" or similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in these circumstances. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed or furnished to the SEC.

Important factors that could affect the Company's actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, among other things:

the Company's ability to purchase adequate supplies of competitively priced vehicles at a reasonable cost in order to efficiently service rental demand, including as a result of disruptions in the global supply chain;

the Company's ability to attract and retain effective frontline employees and senior management and other key employees;

levels of travel demand, particularly business and leisure travel in the U.S. and in global markets;

significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition in the Company's markets on rental volume and pricing;

occurrences that disrupt rental activity during the Company's peak periods including in critical geographies;

the Company's ability to accurately estimate future levels of rental activity and adjust the number and mix of vehicles used in its rental operations accordingly;

the Company's ability to implement its business strategy or strategic transactions, including its ability to implement plans to support a large scale electric vehicle fleet and to play a central role in the modern mobility ecosystem;

the Company's ability to adequately respond to changes in technology impacting the mobility industry;

the mix of program and non-program vehicles in the Company's fleet can lead to increased exposure to residual risk upon disposition;

financial instability of the manufacturers of the Company's vehicles, which could impact their ability to fulfill obligations under repurchase or guaranteed depreciation programs;

an increase in the Company's vehicle costs or disruption to its rental activity due to safety recalls by the manufacturers of its vehicles;

the Company's access to third-party distribution channels and related prices, commission structures and transaction volumes;

the Company's ability to offer an excellent customer experience, retain and increase customer loyalty and market share;

the Company's ability to maintain its network of leases and vehicle rental concessions at airports and other key locations in the U.S. and internationally;

the Company's ability to maintain favorable brand recognition and a coordinated branding and portfolio strategy;

the Company's ability to effectively manage its union relations and labor agreement negotiations;

the Company's ability, and that of its key third-party partners, to prevent the misuse or theft of information the Company possesses, including as a result of cyber security breaches and other security threats, as well as to comply with privacy regulations across the globe;

a major disruption in the Company's communication or centralized information networks or a failure to maintain, upgrade and consolidate its information technology systems;

risks associated with operating in many different countries, including the risk of a violation or alleged violation of applicable anti-corruption or anti-bribery laws and the Company's ability to repatriate cash from non-U.S. affiliates without adverse tax consequences;

risks relating to tax laws, including those that affect the Company's ability to recapture accelerated tax depreciation and expensing, as well as any adverse determinations or rulings by tax authorities;

the Company's ability to utilize its net operating loss carryforwards;

the Company's exposure to uninsured liabilities relating to personal injury, death and property damage, or otherwise;

changes in laws, regulations, policies or other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations, including those related to accounting principles, that affect the Company's operations, its costs or applicable tax rates;

the recoverability of the Company's goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets when performing impairment analysis;

costs and risks associated with potential litigation and investigations, compliance with and changes in laws and regulations and potential exposures under environmental laws and regulations;

the Company's ability to comply with ESG regulations, meet increasing ESG expectations of stakeholders, and otherwise achieve its ESG goals;

the availability of additional or continued sources of financing at acceptable rates for the Company's revenue earning vehicles and to refinance its existing indebtedness;

volatility in the Company's stock price and certain provisions of its charter documents which could negatively affect the market price of the Company's common stock;

the Company's ability to effectively maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; and

the Company's ability to implement an effective business continuity plan to protect the business in exigent circumstances.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues $ 2,035

$ 1,949

$ 8,685

$ 7,336 Expenses:













Direct vehicle and operating 1,274

1,065

4,808

3,920 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net 360

78

701

497 Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization 37

43

142

196 Selling, general and administrative 221

188

959

688 Interest expense, net:













Vehicle 82

41

159

284 Non-vehicle 46

28

169

185 Total interest expense, net 128

69

328

469 Other (income) expense, net 8

(1)

2

(21) Reorganization items, net —

—

—

677 (Gain) from the sale of a business —

—

—

(400) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (120)

643

(704)

627 Total expenses 1,908

2,085

6,236

6,653 Income (loss) before income taxes 127

(136)

2,449

683 Income tax (provision) benefit (11)

(125)

(390)

(318) Net income (loss) 116

(261)

2,059

365 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

1

—

1 Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global 116

(260)

2,059

366 Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividends —

(450)

—

(450) Net income (loss) available to Hertz Global common stockholders $ 116

$ (710)

$ 2,059

$ (84) Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 332

468

379

315 Diluted 347

468

403

315 Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.35

$ (1.52)

$ 5.43

$ (0.27) Diluted $ (0.01)

$ (1.52)

$ 3.36

$ (0.27)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except par value and share data) December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 943

$ 2,258 Restricted cash and cash equivalents:





Vehicle 180

77 Non-vehicle 295

316 Total restricted cash and cash equivalents 475

393 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,418

2,651 Receivables:





Vehicle 111

62 Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $45 and $48, respectively 863

696 Total receivables, net 974

758 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,155

1,017 Revenue earning vehicles:





Vehicles 14,281

10,836 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,786)

(1,610) Total revenue earning vehicles, net 12,495

9,226 Property and equipment, net 637

608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,887

1,566 Intangible assets, net 2,887

2,912 Goodwill 1,044

1,045 Total assets $ 22,497

$ 19,783 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable:





Vehicle $ 79

$ 56 Non-vehicle 578

516 Total accounts payable 657

572 Accrued liabilities 911

863 Accrued taxes, net 170

157 Debt:





Vehicle 10,886

7,921 Non-vehicle 2,977

2,986 Total debt 13,863

10,907 Public Warrants 617

1,324 Operating lease liabilities 1,802

1,510 Self-insured liabilities 472

463 Deferred income taxes, net 1,360

1,010 Total liabilities 19,852

16,806 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 478,914,062 and 477,233,278 shares issued, respectively, and

323,483,178 and 449,782,424 shares outstanding, respectively 5

5 Treasury stock, at cost, 155,430,884 and 27,450,854 common shares, respectively (3,136)

(708) Additional paid-in capital 6,326

6,209 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (256)

(2,315) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (294)

(214) Total stockholders' equity 2,645

2,977 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,497

$ 19,783

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 116

$ (261)

$ 2,059

$ 365 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:













Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net 298

94

809

600 Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle 37

43

142

196 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium) 15

13

53

122 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

8 Stock-based compensation charges 34

7

130

10 Provision for receivables allowance 15

30

57

125 Deferred income taxes, net —

145

301

270 Reorganization items, net —

—

—

314 (Gain) loss from the sale of a business —

—

—

(400) (Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets —

—

(5)

(8) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (120)

643

(704)

627 (Gain) loss on financial instruments 9

(3)

(111)

(4) Other 8

6

11

(1) Changes in assets and liabilities:













Non-vehicle receivables (30)

13

(264)

(210) Prepaid expenses and other assets (46)

33

(126)

(20) Operating lease right-of-use assets 78

71

280

274 Non-vehicle accounts payable 50

(25)

43

(70) Accrued liabilities (103)

(65)

80

(108) Accrued taxes, net 21

(65)

73

24 Operating lease liabilities (86)

(77)

(309)

(291) Self-insured liabilities (19)

(4)

19

(17) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 277

598

2,538

1,806 Cash flows from investing activities:













Revenue earning vehicles expenditures (2,743)

(1,958)

(10,596)

(7,154) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 2,028

873

6,498

2,818 Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures (46)

(30)

(150)

(71) Proceeds from disposal of non-vehicle capital assets 2

(1)

12

16 Collateral payments —

—

—

(303) Collateral returned in exchange for letters of credit —

12

19

280 Return of (investment in) equity investments (1)

—

(16)

— Proceeds from the sale of a business, net of cash sold —

—

—

871 Other —

—

—

(1) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (760)

(1,104)

(4,233)

(3,544) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt 1,390

3,861

9,672

14,323 Repayments of vehicle debt (685)

(3,144)

(6,639)

(12,607) Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt —

1,505

—

4,644 Repayments of non-vehicle debt (6)

(6)

(20)

(6,352) Payment of financing costs (6)

(31)

(48)

(185) Proceeds from Plan Sponsors —

—

—

2,781 Early redemption premium payment —

—

—

(85) Proceeds from exercises of Public Warrants —

77

3

77 Proceeds from the issuance of preferred stock, net —

—

—

1,433 Repurchase of preferred stock —

(1,883)

—

(1,883) Distributions to common stockholders —

—

—

(239) Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests —

(13)

—

(38) Proceeds from 2021 Rights Offering, net —

—

—

1,639 Share repurchases (309)

(654)

(2,461)

(654) Other (16)

(9)

(20)

(9) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 368

(297)

487

2,845 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 25

(12)

(25)

(34) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and

cash equivalents during the period (90)

(815)

(1,233)

1,073 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at

beginning of period(a) 1,508

3,466

2,651

1,578 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of

period $ 1,418

$ 2,651

$ 1,418

$ 2,651





(a) Amounts include cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of Donlen which were held for sale as of December 31, 2020.

Supplemental Schedule I

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz

Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz

Global Revenues $ 1,707

$ 328

$ —

$ 2,035

$ 1,691

$ 258

$ —

$ 1,949 Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 1,098

174

2

1,274

908

154

3

1,065 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 333

27

—

360

30

48

—

78 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 29

3

5

37

36

4

3

43 Selling, general and administrative 81

38

102

221

90

39

59

188 Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 72

10

—

82

31

10

—

41 Non-vehicle (36)

(1)

83

46

(6)

—

34

28 Total interest expense, net 36

9

83

128

25

10

34

69 Other (income) expense, net (3)

6

5

8

(2)

1

—

(1) Change in fair value of Public Warrants —

—

(120)

(120)

—

—

643

643 Total expenses 1,574

257

77

1,908

1,087

256

742

2,085 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 133

$ 71

$ (77)

127

$ 604

$ 2

$ (742)

(136) Income tax (provision) benefit











(11)













(125) Net income (loss)











116













(261) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests











—













1 Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global











116













(260) Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividends











—













(450) Net income (loss) available to Hertz Global common stockholders











$ 116













$ (710)

Supplemental Schedule I (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In millions) Americas

RAC

International

RAC

Corporate

Hertz

Global

Americas

RAC

International

RAC

All other

operations

Corporate

Hertz

Global Revenues $ 7,280

$ 1,405

$ —

$ 8,685

$ 6,215

$ 985

$ 136

$ —

$ 7,336 Expenses:

































Direct vehicle and operating 4,080

728

—

4,808

3,302

606

5

7

3,920 Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 553

148

—

701

343

154

—

—

497 Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets 114

13

15

142

166

16

2

12

196 Selling, general and administrative 351

180

428

959

282

136

10

260

688 Interest expense, net:

































Vehicle 140

19

—

159

213

59

12

—

284 Non-vehicle (80)

—

249

169

(15)

3

1

196

185 Total interest expense, net 60

19

249

328

198

62

13

196

469 Other (income) expense, net (6)

3

5

2

(10)

(1)

—

(10)

(21) Reorganization items, net —

—

—

—

80

12

(1)

586

677 (Gain) from the sale of a business —

—

—

—

—

—

—

(400)

(400) Change in fair value of Public Warrants —

—

(704)

(704)

—

—

—

627

627 Total expenses 5,152

1,091

(7)

6,236

4,361

985

29

1,278

6,653 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,128

$ 314

$ 7

2,449

$ 1,854

$ —

$ 107

$ (1,278)

683 Income tax (provision) benefit











(390)

















(318) Net income (loss)











2,059

















365 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests











—

















1 Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global











2,059

















366 Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividends











—

















(450) Net income (loss) available to Hertz Global common

stockholders











$ 2,059

















$ (84)



NOTE: Effective in the second quarter of 2021, as a result of the sale of the Company's Donlen fleet management and leasing business on March 30, 2021, the All Other Operations reportable segment, which consisted primarily of the former Donlen business, was no longer deemed a reportable segment.

Supplemental Schedule II

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED

CORPORATE EBITDA Unaudited



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:













Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ 116

$ (260)

$ 2,059

$ 366 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) 11

125

390

318 Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(a)(l) 14

13

53

129 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(b) 16

4

45

76 Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(c) 1

7

3

43 Reorganization items, net(d) —

—

—

677 Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(e) —

—

—

42 Gain from the Donlen Sale(f) —

—

—

(400) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (120)

643

(704)

627 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments 9

(3)

(111)

(4) Litigation settlements(g) 168

—

168

— Other items(h)(p) 16

39

105

(29) Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(i) 231

568

2,008

1,845 Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(j) (58)

(142)

(502)

(461) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 173

$ 426

$ 1,506

$ 1,384 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 347

468

403

315 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(k) $ 0.50

$ 0.91

$ 3.74

$ 4.39 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:













Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ 116

$ (260)

$ 2,059

$ 366 Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) 11

125

390

318 Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(l) 37

43

142

196 Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income(m) 46

28

169

185 Vehicle debt-related charges(a)(n) 10

10

35

72 Restructuring and restructuring related charges(b) 16

4

45

76 Reorganization items, net(d) —

—

—

677 Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(e) —

—

—

42 Gain from the Donlen Sale(f) —

—

—

(400) Change in fair value of Public Warrants (120)

643

(704)

627 Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments 9

(3)

(111)

(4) Litigation settlements(g) 168

—

168

— Other items(h)(o) 16

38

112

(25) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 309

$ 628

$ 2,305

$ 2,130





Supplemental Schedule II (continued)



(a) Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums. (b) Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. For the year ended December 31, 2021, charges incurred were $36 million, $32 million and $8 million in Corporate, Americas RAC and International RAC, respectively. (c) Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting. (d) Represents charges incurred associated with the Reorganization and emergence from Chapter 11, including professional fees. The charges relate primarily to Corporate.









Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions)

2021 Professional fees and other bankruptcy related costs

$ 257 Loss on extinguishment of debt

191 Backstop fee

164 Breakup fee

77 Contract settlements

25 Cancellation of share-based compensation grants

(10) Net gain on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise

(22) Other, net

(5) Reorganization items, net

$ 677





(e) Represents charges incurred prior to the filing of the Chapter 11 Cases comprised of preparation charges for the Reorganization, such as professional fees. Also includes, certain non-debtor financing and professional fee charges. For the year ended December 31, 2021, charges incurred were $17 million, $17 million, $6 million and $2 million in Corporate, Americas RAC, International RAC and all other operations, respectively. (f) Represents the gain from the sale of the Company's Donlen business on March 30, 2021, primarily associated with Corporate. (g) Represents payments made for the settlement of certain claims related to alleged false arrests in our Americas RAC segment. (h) Represents miscellaneous items. For 2022, includes certain bankruptcy claims and certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims. For 2021, includes $100 million associated with the suspension of depreciation during the first quarter for the Donlen business while classified as held for sale in all other operations, partially offset by $17 million for certain professional fees primarily associated with Corporate, $14 million of charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims primarily associated with Corporate, charges for a multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability recorded in Corporate, letter of credit fees recorded primarily in Corporate, and $12 million of costs associated with the Company's information technology and finance transformation programs, both of which were multi-year initiatives to upgrade and modernize the Company's systems and processes primarily in Corporate.



Supplemental Schedule II (continued)



(i) Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis were as follows:





Increase (decrease) to expenses Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Direct vehicle and operating $ (178)

$ (12)

$ (232)

$ 33 Selling, general and administrative (17)

2

(79)

(90) Interest expense, net:













Vehicle (16)

(10)

76

(91) Non-vehicle (8)

(3)

(28)

(57) Total interest expense, net (24)

(13)

58

(148) Intangible and other asset impairments —

—

—

— Other income (expense), net (5)

(37)

—

(52) Reorganization items, net —

—

—

(677) Gain from the Donlen Sale —

—

—

400 Change in fair value of Public Warrants 120

(643)

704

(627) Total adjustments $ (104)

$ (703)

$ 441

$ (1,161)





(j) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). (k) Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period. (l) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $29 million, $3 million and $5 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $36 million, $4 million, and $3 million, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization for Americas RAC, International RAC, and Corporate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $114 million, $13 million, and $15 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $166 million, $16 million, $2 million and $12 million, for Americas RAC, International RAC, all other operations, and Corporate, respectively. (m) In 2021, includes $8 million of loss on extinguishment of debt associated with the payoff and termination of non-vehicle debt in Corporate in the second quarter of 2021. (n) Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $8 million and $2 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC were $6 million and $4 million, respectively. Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $25 million and $10 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $53 million, $16 million and $2 million for Americas RAC, International RAC and all other operations, respectively. (o) Also includes an adjustment for certain non-cash stock-based compensation charges in Corporate. (p) Also includes letter of credit fees recorded in 2022 and the second half of 2021 in Corporate.

Supplemental Schedule III

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Unaudited



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 277

$ 598

$ 2,538

$ 1,806 Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles (298)

(94)

(809)

(600) Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments(a) 177

69

261

257 Adjusted operating cash flow 156

573

1,990

1,463 Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures, net (44)

(31)

(138)

(55) Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment 112

542

1,852

1,408 Net fleet growth after financing 312

(32)

(360)

(1,980) Noncontrolling interests —

(1)

—

(26) Adjusted free cash flow $ 424

$ 509

$ 1,492

$ (598)















CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:













Revenue earning vehicles expenditures $ (2,743)

$ (1,958)

$ (10,596)

$ (7,154) Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles 2,028

873

6,498

2,818 Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net (715)

(1,085)

(4,098)

(4,336) Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles 298

94

809

600 Financing activity related to vehicles:













Borrowings 1,390

3,861

9,672

14,323 Payments (685)

(3,144)

(6,639)

(12,607) Restricted cash changes, vehicle(b) 24

242

(104)

40 Net financing activity related to vehicles 729

959

2,929

1,756 Net fleet growth after financing $ 312

$ (32)

$ (360)

$ (1,980)









(a) Also includes payments made for the settlement of certain claims related to alleged false arrests in our Americas RAC segment. (b) The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes a $68 million impact related to restricted cash classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020.

Supplemental Schedule IV

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET DEBT CALCULATION Unaudited

(In millions) As of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2021 Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total

Vehicle

Non-Vehicle

Total Term loans $ —

$ 1,526

$ 1,526

$ —

$ 1,539

$ 1,539 Senior notes —

1,500

1,500

—

1,500

1,500 U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III) 9,406

—

9,406

7,001

—

7,001 International vehicle financing (Various) 1,466

—

1,466

860

—

860 Other debt 76

9

85

93

16

109 Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums (62)

(58)

(120)

(33)

(69)

(102) Debt as reported in the balance sheet 10,886

2,977

13,863

7,921

2,986

10,907 Add:





















Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums 62

58

120

33

69

102 Less:





















Cash and cash equivalents —

943

943

—

2,258

2,258 Restricted cash 180

—

180

77

—

77 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents associated with Term C Loan —

245

245

—

245

245 Net Debt $ 10,768

$ 1,847

$ 12,615

$ 7,877

$ 552

$ 8,429























Corporate leverage ratio(a)



0.8x









0.3x









(a) Corporate leverage ratio is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.

Supplemental Schedule V

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Global RAC



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2022

2021



2022

2021

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 2,035

$ 1,949





$ 8,685

$ 7,200



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 41

(3)





111

(36)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,076

$ 1,946





$ 8,796

$ 7,164



Transaction Days (in thousands) 33,673

32,551





136,860

120,573



Total RPD (in dollars)(c) $ 61.65

$ 59.80

3 %

$ 64.27

$ 59.41

8 %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 2,076

$ 1,946





$ 8,796

$ 7,164



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)(d) 465,943

454,000





478,798

421,497



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,456

$ 4,287





$ 18,371

$ 16,996



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(c)(d) $ 1,485

$ 1,429

4 %

$ 1,531

$ 1,416

8 %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 33,673

32,551





136,860

120,573



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)(d) 465,943

454,000





478,798

421,497



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





365

365



Available Car Days (in thousands) 42,870

41,770





174,826

153,996



Vehicle Utilization(b)(d) 79 %

78 %





78 %

78 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges,

net $ 360

$ 78





$ 701

$ 497



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 3

—





12

(5)



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges $ 363

$ 78





$ 713

$ 492



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 496,926

470,900





506,046

433,290



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 731

$ 167





$ 1,409

$ 1,136



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 244

$ 55

NM

$ 117

$ 95

24 %





Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate and the Company's former Donlen leasing operations which were sold on March 30, 2021. (a) Based on December 31, 2021 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days. (c) Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues. (d) Effective in the first quarter of 2022, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPU and Vehicle Utilization to use Average Rentable Vehicles in the denominator which excludes vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Americas RAC



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2022

2021



2022

2021

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 1,707

$ 1,691





$ 7,280

$ 6,215



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 3

(1)





4

(3)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,710

$ 1,690





$ 7,284

$ 6,212



Transaction Days (in thousands) 27,367

27,215





111,759

100,085



Total RPD (in dollars)(c) $ 62.50

$ 62.11

1 %

$ 65.18

$ 62.07

5 %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 1,710

$ 1,690





$ 7,284

$ 6,212



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)(d) 370,723

368,434





385,234

345,306



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 4,614

$ 4,588





$ 18,909

$ 17,991



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(c)(d) $ 1,538

$ 1,529

1 %

$ 1,576

$ 1,499

5 %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 27,367

27,215





111,759

100,085



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 370,723

368,434





385,234

345,306



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





365

365



Available Car Days (in thousands) 34,109

33,898





140,647

126,159



Vehicle Utilization(b) 80 %

80 %





79 %

79 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges, net $ 333

$ 30





$ 553

$ 343



Foreign currency adjustment(a) —

—





1

—



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 333

$ 30





$ 554

$ 343



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 398,860

384,492





411,047

355,647



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 834

$ 77





$ 1,348

$ 964



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 278

$ 26

NM

$ 112

$ 81

39 %





NM - Not meaningful (a) Based on December 31, 2021 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days. (c) Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues. (d) Effective in the first quarter of 2022, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPU and Vehicle Utilization to use Average Rentable Vehicles in the denominator which excludes vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

International RAC



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2022

2021



2022

2021

Total RPD





















Revenues $ 328

$ 258





$ 1,405

$ 985



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 38

(2)





107

(34)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 366

$ 256





$ 1,512

$ 951



Transaction Days (in thousands) 6,305

5,335





25,101

20,488



Total RPD (in dollars)(c) $ 57.98

$ 48.01

21 %

$ 60.23

$ 46.43

30 %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency $ 366

$ 256





$ 1,512

$ 951



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)(d) 95,221

85,565





93,564

76,190



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 3,840

$ 2,994





$ 16,158

$ 12,485



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(c)(d) $ 1,280

$ 998

28 %

$ 1,346

$ 1,040

29 %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 6,305

5,335





25,101

20,488



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units) 95,221

85,565





93,564

76,190



Number of days in period (in whole units) 92

92





365

365



Available Car Days (in thousands) 8,762

7,872





34,179

27,837



Vehicle Utilization(b) 72 %

68 %





73 %

74 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

charges $ 27

$ 48





$ 148

$ 154



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 3

—





11

(5)



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges $ 30

$ 48





$ 159

$ 149



Average Vehicles (in whole units) 98,065

86,408





94,999

77,643



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 301

$ 552





$ 1,673

$ 1,915



Number of months in period (in whole units) 3

3





12

12



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 104

$ 184

(44) %

$ 139

$ 160

(13) %





(a) Based on December 31, 2021 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days. (c) Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues. (d) Effective in the first quarter of 2022, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPU and Vehicle Utilization to use Average Rentable Vehicles in the denominator which excludes vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; reorganization items, net; pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges; gain from the sale of a business; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; reorganization items, net; pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges; gain from the sale of a business; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments and certain other miscellaneous items.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.

Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow

Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.

Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.

KEY METRICS

Available Car Days

Available Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.

Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")

Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.

Average Rentable Vehicles

Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")

Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.

Historically, the Company excluded revenue generated from ancillary retail vehicles sales. Effective in the third quarter 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues to better align with current industry practice. Prior periods shown have been restated to conform with the revised definition.

Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")

Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.

Historically, the Company excluded revenue generated from ancillary retail vehicles sales. Effective in the third quarter 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues to better align with current industry practice. Also, historically, the company used Average Vehicles as the denominator to calculate Total RPU and effective in the first quarter of 2022, the Company revised the calculation to use Average Rentable Vehicles. Prior periods shown have been restated to conform with the revised definition.

Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")

Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.

Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")

Effective in the first quarter of 2022, in connection with the appointment of the new CEO (who serves as our Chief Operating Decision Maker) and arising from significantly increased activity in vehicle dispositions, we began using Average Rentable Vehicles when calculating Available Car Days, Total RPU and Utilization instead of Average Vehicles. Average Rentable Vehicles excludes vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels. We believe this is a better measure of the productivity of our rental fleet as it is unaffected by fluctuations in disposition activity. Prior periods have been restated to conform with the revisions, as appropriate.

View original content:

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.