Carrier Reports Strong 2022 Results and Announces 2023 Outlook

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Sales of $5.1 billion , down 1% compared to 2021 including 5% organic growth

GAAP EPS of $0.32 and adjusted EPS of $0.40

Net cash flow from operating activities of $1.1 billion and free cash flow of $983 million

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Sales of $20.4B , down 1% compared to 2021 including 8% organic growth

GAAP EPS of $4.10 and adjusted EPS of $2.34

Net cash flow from operating activities of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $1.4 billion

Outlook for 2023

Sales of ~$22 billion with low to mid-single-digit organic* growth

Adjusted operating margin* of ~14%, includes ~50 bps negative impact from TCC

Adjusted EPS* of $2.50 - $2.60 , up high-single to low-double-digits

Free cash flow* of ~$1.9 billion

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. The company projects continued organic growth in 2023 and is well-positioned with a strong balance sheet with significant capital to deploy towards continued value creation.

"Our fourth quarter results represent the culmination of a year marked by strong execution and innovation. In 2022, we delivered on our organic sales growth, adjusted operating margin expansion and adjusted EPS growth commitments, in line with our value creation framework amidst an uncertain macro environment," said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. "I am proud of the strategic progress we made in 2022, including the expansion of our global digital platforms for buildings and cold chain solutions, Abound and Lynx, and the significant portfolio actions we took including the divestiture of Chubb and acquisition of Toshiba Carrier Corporation. We will continue to build on our momentum as we enter 2023 with solid backlog levels and a healthy balance sheet. As the leading climate solutions provider, we are well-positioned to fully realize the benefits from the secular trends transforming our industry and planet."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Carrier's fourth quarter sales of $5.1 billion were down 1% compared to the prior year including organic sales growth of 5%, a 4% headwind from currency translation and a 2% net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures. Sales remained strong in the HVAC segment with 9% organic growth driven by double digit growth in Commercial HVAC, and strong growth in the North America Residential and Light Commercial business. Organic sales were down 7% for the Refrigeration segment due to significant weakness in container and commercial refrigeration which more than offset double-digit growth in global truck and trailer. Fire & Security sales were up 6% organically driven by growth in commercial and industrial fire and access solutions.

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $433 million was down 6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating profit of $516 million was down 1%.

Net income and adjusted net income were $270 million and $340 million, respectively. GAAP EPS of $0.32 and adjusted EPS of $0.40 benefitted from a lower share count due to share repurchases offset by a higher year-over-year adjusted effective tax rate. Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the quarter were $1.1 billion and capital expenditures were $140 million, resulting in free cash flow of $983 million.

Full-Year 2022 Results

Carrier's 2022 sales of $20.4 billion decreased 1% compared to the prior year including organic sales growth of 8%, a 3% headwind from currency translation and a 6% net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures. GAAP operating profit of $4.5 billion increased 71% and adjusted operating profit increased 3% to $2.9 billion. Adjusted operating profit increased despite lower reported sales due to the Chubb divestiture and persistent supply chain challenges. Strong price realization more than offset unprecedented inflation and productivity savings more than offset strategic incremental investments.

GAAP EPS was $4.10 and adjusted EPS was $2.34. Net income was $3.5 billion, and adjusted net income was $2.0 billion. Net cash flows provided by operating activities were $1.7 billion and capital expenditures were $353 million, resulting in free cash flow of $1.4 billion. 2022 capital deployment included a net decrease of about $750 million in our long-term debt, over $500 million in acquisitions, $509 million in dividend payments and the repurchase of almost $1.4 billion of common stock.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Carrier is announcing the following outlook for 2023:



2023 Guidance** Sales ~$22B Organic* up LSD - MSD FX down ~1% M&A up ~6% Adjusted Operating Margin* ~14% Includes ~50 bps negative impact from TCC Adjusted EPS* $2.50 - $2.60



Free Cash Flow* ~$1.9B



*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. **As of February 7, 2023

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted interest expense, net represents interest expense (a GAAP measure) and interest income (a GAAP measure), net excluding other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure). For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales













Product sales $ 4,527

$ 4,256

$ 18,250

$ 17,214 Service sales 578

877

2,171

3,399 Total Net sales 5,105

5,133

20,421

20,613 Costs and expenses













Cost of products sold (3,407)

(3,169)

(13,337)

(12,300) Cost of services sold (451)

(598)

(1,620)

(2,333) Research and development (149)

(134)

(539)

(503) Selling, general and administrative (673)

(816)

(2,512)

(3,120) Total Costs and expenses (4,680)

(4,717)

(18,008)

(18,256) Equity method investment net earnings 40

48

262

249 Other income (expense), net (32)

(1)

1,840

39 Operating profit 433

463

4,515

2,645 Non-service pension benefit (expense) (2)

10

(4)

61 Interest (expense) income, net (54)

(68)

(219)

(306) Income from operations before income taxes 377

405

4,292

2,400 Income tax expense (99)

(73)

(708)

(699) Net income from operations 278

332

3,584

1,701 Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations 8

8

50

37 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 270

$ 324

$ 3,534

$ 1,664















Earnings per share













Basic $ 0.32

$ 0.38

$ 4.19

$ 1.92 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.36

$ 4.10

$ 1.87 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding













Basic 835.6

865.2

843.4

867.7 Diluted 852.2

888.5

861.2

890.3

















Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet



(Unaudited)

As of December 31, (In millions) 2022

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,520

$ 2,987 Accounts receivable, net 2,833

2,403 Contract assets, current 537

503 Inventories, net 2,640

1,970 Assets held for sale —

3,168 Other assets, current 349

376 Total current assets 9,879

11,407







Future income tax benefits 612

563 Fixed assets, net 2,241

1,826 Operating lease right-of-use assets 642

640 Intangible assets, net 1,342

509 Goodwill 9,977

9,349 Pension and post-retirement assets 26

43 Equity method investments 1,148

1,593 Other assets 219

242 Total Assets $ 26,086

$ 26,172







Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $ 2,833

$ 2,334 Accrued liabilities 2,610

2,561 Contract liabilities, current 449

415 Liabilities held for sale —

1,134 Current portion of long-term debt 140

183 Total current liabilities 6,032

6,627 Long-term debt 8,702

9,513 Future pension and post-retirement obligations 349

380 Future income tax obligations 568

354 Operating lease liabilities 529

527 Other long-term liabilities 1,830

1,677 Total Liabilities 18,010

19,078







Equity





Common stock, par value $0.01; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 876,487,480 and 873,064,219 shares issued; 834,664,966 and 863,039,097 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 9

9 Treasury stock (1,910)

(529) Additional paid-in capital 5,481

5,411 Retained earnings 5,866

2,865 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,688)

(989) Non-controlling interest 318

327 Total Equity 8,076

7,094 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 26,086

$ 26,172

Carrier Global Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net income from operations $ 3,584

$ 1,701 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 380

338 Deferred income tax provision (124)

(74) Stock-based compensation cost 77

92 Equity method investment net earnings (262)

(249) Impairment charge on minority-owned joint venture investments —

2 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (36)

— (Gain) loss on sale of investments (1,815)

2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net (145)

(97) Contract assets, current (51)

(47) Inventories, net (334)

(408) Other assets, current 104

(11) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 61

829 Contract liabilities, current 29

51 Defined benefit plan contributions (16)

(47) Distributions from equity method investments 148

159 Other operating activities, net 143

(4) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 1,743

2,237 Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (353)

(344) Investment in businesses, net of cash acquired (506)

(366) Dispositions of businesses 2,902

— Proceeds on sale of investments —

7 Settlement of derivative contracts, net (194)

4 Payment to former shareholders of TCC (104)

— Other investing activities, net —

7 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 1,745

(692) Financing Activities





(Decrease) increase in short-term borrowings, net (140)

13 Issuance of long-term debt 432

140 Repayment of long-term debt (1,275)

(704) Repurchases of common stock (1,380)

(527) Dividends paid on common stock (509)

(417) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (46)

(42) Other financing activities, net (13)

(25) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (2,931)

(1,562) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (56)

(16) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified in current assets held for sale 501

(33) Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale —

60 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 501

(93) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,026

3,119 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 3,527

3,026 Less: restricted cash 7

39 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,520

$ 2,987

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (In millions) Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net sales





























HVAC $ 3,316

$ 3,316

$ 2,730

$ 2,730

$ 13,408

$ 13,408

$ 11,390

$ 11,390 Refrigeration 943

943

1,090

1,090

3,883

3,883

4,127

4,127 Fire & Security 960

960

1,431

1,431

3,570

3,570

5,515

5,515 Segment sales 5,219

5,219

5,251

5,251

20,861

20,861

21,032

21,032 Eliminations and other (114)

(114)

(118)

(118)

(440)

(440)

(419)

(419) Net sales $ 5,105

$ 5,105

$ 5,133

$ 5,133

$ 20,421

$ 20,421

$ 20,613

$ 20,613































Operating profit





























HVAC $ 241

$ 317

$ 227

$ 246

$ 2,610

$ 2,032

$ 1,738

$ 1,791 Refrigeration 113

114

107

125

483

496

476

501 Fire & Security 136

139

182

199

1,630

541

662

730 Segment operating profit 490

570

516

570

4,723

3,069

2,876

3,022 Eliminations and other (30)

(30)

(23)

(23)

(80)

(80)

(96)

(79) General corporate expenses (27)

(24)

(30)

(26)

(128)

(95)

(135)

(124) Operating profit $ 433

$ 516

$ 463

$ 521

$ 4,515

$ 2,894

$ 2,645

$ 2,819































Operating margin



























HVAC 7.3 %

9.6 %

8.3 %

9.0 %

19.5 %

15.2 %

15.3 %

15.7 % Refrigeration 12.0 %

12.1 %

9.8 %

11.5 %

12.4 %

12.8 %

11.5 %

12.1 % Fire & Security 14.2 %

14.5 %

12.7 %

13.9 %

45.7 %

15.2 %

12.0 %

13.2 % Total Carrier 8.5 %

10.1 %

9.0 %

10.2 %

22.1 %

14.2 %

12.8 %

13.7 %

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 3,316

$ 943

$ 960

$ (114)

$ —

$ 5,105























Segment operating profit $ 241

$ 113

$ 136

$ (30)

$ (27)

$ 433 Reported operating margin 7.3 %

12.0 %

14.2 %









8.5 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ —

$ 1

$ 1

$ —

$ —

$ 2 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 22

—

1

—

—

23 Acquisition step-up amortization (2) 27

—

—

—

—

27 Acquisition-related costs —

—

—

—

3

3 Chubb gain —

—

—

—

—

— TCC acquisition-related gain (3) 27

—

—

—

—

27 Russia/Ukraine asset impairment —

—

1

—

—

1 Charge resulting from legal matter —

—

—

—

—

— Total adjustments to operating profit $ 76

$ 1

$ 3

$ —

$ 3

$ 83























Adjusted operating profit $ 317

$ 114

$ 139

$ (30)

$ (24)

$ 516 Adjusted operating margin 9.6 %

12.1 %

14.5 %









10.1 %





(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 2,730

$ 1,090

$ 1,431

$ (118)

$ —

$ 5,133























Segment operating profit $ 227

$ 107

$ 182

$ (23)

$ (30)

$ 463 Reported operating margin 8.3 %

9.8 %

12.7 %









9.0 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 15

$ 18

$ 3

$ —

$ 1

$ 37 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 4

—

—

—

—

4 Acquisition step-up amortization (2) —

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition-related costs —

—

—

—

2

2 Chubb transaction costs —

—

14

—

—

14 Separation Costs —

—

—

—

1

1 Total adjustments to operating profit $ 19

$ 18

$ 17

$ —

$ 4

$ 58























Adjusted operating profit $ 246

$ 125

$ 199

$ (23)

$ (26)

$ 521 Adjusted operating margin 9.0 %

11.5 %

13.9 %









10.2 %



(1) Beginning in Q3 2022, we exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangibles from our non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating profit. Amortization of acquired intangibles, a non-cash expense, is unrelated to our core operating performance and amounts can vary significantly depending on the number, timing and size of acquisitions, among other factors. We believe this adjustment provides investors meaningful information to better evaluate our operating performance between periods. Historical periods have been updated to conform with the current period presentation. (2) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (3) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 13,408

$ 3,883

$ 3,570

$ (440)

$ —

$ 20,421























Segment operating profit $ 2,610

$ 483

$ 1,630

$ (80)

$ (128)

$ 4,515 Reported operating margin 19.5 %

12.4 %

45.7 %









22.1 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 8

$ 10

$ 11

$ —

$ 2

$ 31 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 46

—

4

—

—

50 Acquisition step-up amortization (2) 51

—

—

—

—

51 Acquisition-related costs —

—

—

—

31

31 Chubb gain —

—

(1,105)

—

—

(1,105) TCC acquisition-related gain (3) (705)

—

—

—

—

(705) Russia/Ukraine asset impairment —

3

1

—

—

4 Charge resulting from legal matter 22

—

—

—

—

22 Total adjustments to operating profit $ (578)

$ 13

$ (1,089)

$ —

$ 33

$ (1,621)























Adjusted operating profit $ 2,032

$ 496

$ 541

$ (80)

$ (95)

$ 2,894 Adjusted operating margin 15.2 %

12.8 %

15.2 %









14.2 %

























(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 11,390

$ 4,127

$ 5,515

$ (419)

$ —

$ 20,613























Segment operating profit $ 1,738

$ 476

$ 662

$ (96)

$ (135)

$ 2,645 Reported operating margin 15.3 %

11.5 %

12.0 %









12.8 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring Cost $ 33

$ 25

$ 26

$ —

$ 5

$ 89 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 15

—

—

—

—

15 Acquisition step-up amortization (2) 5

—

—

—

—

5 Acquisition-related costs —

—

—

—

2

2 Chubb transaction costs —

—

42

—

1

43 Separation costs —

—

—

17

3

20 Total adjustments to operating profit $ 53

$ 25

$ 68

$ 17

$ 11

$ 174























Adjusted operating profit $ 1,791

$ 501

$ 730

$ (79)

$ (124)

$ 2,819 Adjusted operating margin 15.7 %

12.1 %

13.2 %









13.7 %













































(1) Beginning in Q3 2022, we exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangibles from our non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating profit. Amortization of acquired intangibles, a non-cash expense, is unrelated to our core operating performance and amounts can vary significantly depending on the number, timing and size of acquisitions, among other factors. We believe this adjustment provides investors meaningful information to better evaluate our operating performance between periods. Historical periods have been updated to conform with the current period presentation. (2) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (3) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 5,105

$ —

$ 5,105

$ 20,421

$ —

$ 20,421























Operating profit $ 433

83 a $ 516

$ 4,515

(1,621) a $ 2,894 Operating margin 8.5 %





10.1 %

22.1 %





14.2 %























Income from operations before income taxes $ 377

83 a $ 460

$ 4,292

(1,649) a,b $ 2,643 Income tax expense $ (99)

(13) c $ (112)

$ (708)

135 c $ (573) Income tax rate 26.3 %





24.3 %

16.5 %





21.7 %























Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 270

$ 70

$ 340

$ 3,534

$ (1,514)

$ 2,020























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 2 a







$ 31 a

Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)



23 a







50 a

Acquisition step-up amortization (2)



27 a







51 a

Acquisition-related costs



3 a







31 a

Chubb gain



— a







(1,105) a

TCC acquisition-related gain (3)



27 a







(705) a

Russia/Ukraine asset impairment



1 a







4 a

Charge resulting from legal matter



—









22 a

Debt extinguishment (gain), net (4)



—









(28) b

Total adjustments



$ 83









$ (1,649)



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (13)









$ 172



Tax specific adjustments



—









(37)



Total tax adjustments



$ (13) c







$ 135 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 852.2





852.2

861.2





861.2























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.32





$ 0.40

$ 4.10





$ 2.34



(1) Beginning in Q3 2022, we exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangibles from our non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. Amortization of acquired intangibles, a non-cash expense, is unrelated to our core operating performance and amounts can vary significantly depending on the number, timing and size of acquisitions, among other factors. We believe this adjustment provides investors meaningful information to better evaluate our operating performance between periods. Historical periods have been updated to conform with the current period presentation. (2) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (3) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted. (4) The Company repurchased approximately $1.15 billion of aggregate principal senior notes on March 30, 2022 and recognized a net gain of $33 million and wrote-off $5 million of unamortized deferred financing costs in Interest (expense) income, net.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 5,133

$ —

$ 5,133

$ 20,613

$ —

$ 20,613























Operating profit $ 463

58 a $ 521

$ 2,645

174 a $ 2,819 Operating margin 9.0 %





10.2 %

12.8 %





13.7 %























Income from operations before income taxes $ 405

58 a,b $ 463

$ 2,400

193 a,b $ 2,593 Income tax expense $ (73)

10 c $ (63)

$ (699)

167 c $ (532) Income tax rate 18.0 %





13.6 %

29.1 %





20.5 %























Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 324

$ 68

$ 392

$ 1,664

$ 360

$ 2,024























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 37 a







$ 89 a

Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)



4 a







15 a

Acquisition step-up amortization (2)



— a







5 a

Acquisition-related costs



2 a







2 a

Chubb transaction costs



14 a







43 a

Separation costs



1 a







20 a

Debt prepayment costs



—









19 b

Total adjustments



$ 58









$ 193



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (11)









$ (33)



Tax specific adjustments



21









200



Total tax adjustments



$ 10 c







$ 167 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 888.5





888.5

890.3





890.3























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.36





$ 0.44

$ 1.87





$ 2.27



(1) Beginning in Q3 2022, we exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangibles from our non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. Amortization of acquired intangibles, a non-cash expense, is unrelated to our core operating performance and amounts can vary significantly depending on the number, timing and size of acquisitions, among other factors. We believe this adjustment provides investors meaningful information to better evaluate our operating performance between periods. Historical periods have been updated to conform with the current period presentation. (2) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared with Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 9 %

(4) %

16 %

— %

21 % Refrigeration (7) %

(7) %

— %

— %

(14) % Fire & Security 6 %

(3) %

(36) %

— %

(33) % Consolidated 5 %

(4) %

(2) %

— %

(1) %



Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2021



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 12 %

(2) %

8 %

— %

18 % Refrigeration — %

(6) %

— %

— %

(6) % Fire & Security 5 %

(2) %

(38) %

— %

(35) % Consolidated 8 %

(3) %

(6) %

— %

(1) %

Net Sales Excluding Impact of Chubb



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

Carrier

Fire and

Security

Carrier

Fire and

Security Net Sales:













Reported $ 5,133

$ 1,431

$ 20,613

$ 5,515 Chubb (536)

(536)

(2,158)

(2,158) Net sales excluding impact of Chubb $ 4,597

$ 895

$ 18,455

$ 3,357















Percentage increase in Net sales excluding impact of Chubb 11 %

7 %

11 %

6 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Historical Amounts of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles





(Unaudited)











Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY (In millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022 HVAC

$ —

$ 4

$ 7

$ 4

$ 15

$ 4

$ 4

$ 16

$ 22

$ 46 Fire & Security

—

—

—

—

—

1

1

1

1

4 Total Carrier

—

4

7

4

15

5

5

17

23

50 Associated tax effect

—

(1)

(2)

(1)

(4)

(1)

(1)

(7)

(4)

(13) Net impact to adjusted results

$ —

$ 3

$ 5

$ 3

$ 11

$ 4

$ 4

$ 10

$ 19

$ 37



Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





(Unaudited)





Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY (In millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022 Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 184

$ 561

$ 579

$ 913

$ 2,237

$ (202)

$ 32

$ 790

$ 1,123

$ 1,743 Less: Capital expenditures

53

79

74

138

344

56

66

91

140

353 Free cash flow

$ 131

$ 482

$ 505

$ 775

$ 1,893

$ (258)

$ (34)

$ 699

$ 983

$ 1,390

Net Debt Reconciliation





(Unaudited)



As of December 31, (In millions)

2022

2021 Long-term debt

$ 8,702

$ 9,513 Current portion of long-term debt

140

183 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

3,520

2,987 Net debt

$ 5,322

$ 6,709

