OTC GLOBAL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS COMPLIANCE TEAM AS THE COMPANY REGISTERS RECORD GROWTH IN 2022

OTCGH PROMOTES SNEHA BAGRI, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CCO AS COMPANY DOUBLES DOWN ON ITS COMMITMENT TO BEST-IN-CLASS COMPLIANCE

HOUSTON and LONDON and NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent interdealer broker OTC Global Holdings (OTCGH) announced today the expansion of its Compliance department with the promotion of several employees and the addition of new hires. This announcement comes as OTC Global Holdings registered record growth in 2022 and prepares to continue its expansion over the next years.

Sneha Bagri, current OTCGH's Chief Compliance Officer, has been promoted to SVP & CCO. (PRNewswire)

Our record growth and expansion plans for the next 24 months require us to double-down on our compliance capabilities.

OTC Global Holdings has become a commodity brokerage powerhouse covering financial and physical instruments globally. As the company continues to grow and the regulatory environment continues to evolve, OTCGH is committed to elevating the compliance team to a best-in-class enterprise. "Our record growth and the expansion plans for the next 24 months require us to double-down on our compliance capabilities," said Javier Loya, Co-CEO at OTC Global Holdings. "The need has emerged not only to service the regulatory commitments of OTCGH, but also to bring our compliance officers to the table before decisions are made to ensure and confirm all our operations are within regulation," he added.

At the helm of the Compliance Team overhaul, Sneha Bagri will serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. In her role, Ms. Bagri oversees all of OTCGH's compliance and regulatory dealings, including four NFA-registered IBs globally. With 17 years of experience in the futures industry, Ms. Bagri has been managing the compliance program at OTCGH since 2015. Prior experience includes Goldman Sachs futures operations for nine years, where she led multiple risk review global initiatives including the Dodd-Frank conversion of OTC swaps to cleared futures. "It has been an honor to work along Javier, Joe, and the entire OTCGH team as the company has grown into the largest interdealer broker of commodities in the world. We have a great team with excellent experience, and the new hires and internal promotions will help us maintain a tough compliance department commensurate with the expansion plans of the firm," said Ms. Bagri.

Today's announcement also includes the promotion of Jennifer Lauletti to Compliance Manager and Lavinia Nemer to Compliance Analyst. The company also announced the addition of Bill Phypers as Senior Compliance Officer overseeing OTC Europe and Lloyd Jensen as Compliance Officer for Oil Brokerage Limited, an OTC Global Holdings subsidiary in London. "We are delighted to add Bill and Lloyd to our UK compliance team," says Joe Kelly, Co-CEO of OTC Global Holdings. "They will work closely with our CFO to deliver all aspects of OTCE's and OB's compliance program, including stewarding and on-boarding brokers, AML compliance, market surveillance and general trade queries from exchanges and regulators."

Bill Phypers will occupy the position of FCE and NFA registered Compliance Officer and Money Laundering Reporting Officer for both OTCE and OB. He is a veteran commodities compliance officer joining OTCGH from TP ICAP, where he spent the past 10 years. Lloyd Jensen is a former commodities trader and compliance officer with more than 15 years of experience working with household names such as BGC, EDF&Man as well as PVM Oil Futures and Newedge Prime Brokerage Group.

About OTC Global Holdings

OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Geneva, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider on CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas. www.otcgh.com

About Oil Brokerage Ltd

Oil Brokerage Ltd. is a subsidiary of OTC Global Holdings. The London-based company has established as excellent operation brokering in, but not limited to, North West Europe, the Mediterranean, West Africa, the Arab Gulf and USA. Now in its 35th year, the company has established itself as a leader in the broking of Oil and Refined Products. Over the course of the last 10 years Oil Brokerage Limited has expanded its product offering from Gasoline and Naphtha across the barrel (to also include LNG) whilst increasing the geographical locations from which it provides its services. The recent addition of Physical Shipbroking to its portfolio provides the company with a sustainable competitive advantage through the next decade.

OTC Global Holdings (PRNewsfoto/OTC Global Holdings) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTC Global Holdings