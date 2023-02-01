PCF Insurance Services Acquires Niche Louisiana Insurance Agency Oak Point Risk Advisors

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Oak Point Risk Advisors, a niche risk management and insurance agency focusing on commercial insurance for the maritime, oil and gas, and construction industries.

"We are excited to welcome Oak Point Risk Advisors to our PCF Agency Partner network," said Peter C. Foy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Oak Point is a growing agency with a unique and deep understanding of the risks businesses along the Gulf Coast face, and their expertise in mitigating risks in the hazardous industries that they serve will be invaluable to our partner network."

PCF Insurance partners with agencies that have a strong desire to expand capacity by utilizing a deep bench strength of collective experience. Furthermore, through its partnership with PCF Insurance, agencies look to preserve the local client and community relationships that built its business by offering clients enhanced coverage offerings, more competitive pricing, and innovative solutions for protection against even the most unique risks.

Ronny Sternfels, President of Oak Point Risk Advisors, added, "At our very core, Oak Point Risk Advisors is a client service organization that prides itself on being a trusted advocate for our clients. By joining the PCF Agency Partner network, we are empowered to build upon and expand our risk management and insurance packages to protect the workforce and business continuity of our clients."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Oak Point Risk Advisors

Based in Louisiana, Oak Point Risk Advisors is an insurance and risk management services company that works closely with businesses along and on the Gulf of Mexico. With an understanding that business insurance is not one-size-fits-all, Oak Point Risk Advisors builds tailor-made insurance programs for every client. Learn more at oakpointrisk.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

