Leading Self-Service Kiosk Technology Wins Accessibility Award

JAWS for Kiosk wins inaugural award for best innovation for the accessibility category at SSIS 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vispero™ – the global leader for assistive technology products for the blind and low-vision community and provider of JAWS®, the world's most widely used screen reader, announces that JAWS for Kiosk was awarded the inaugural accessibility award at the Self-Service Innovation Summit (SSIS) 2022.

For three months, Vending Times and Kiosk Marketplace collected nominations. Judges then selected finalists from the nominations. This award celebrates, "solutions that have made a product or service more accessible to people living with disabilities."

JAWS for Kiosk continues to receive high-praise, building on the Living the Values Award and first place Judge's Choice Award honors at the TravelAbility Summit Launchpad in 2021.

"JAWS for Kiosk is synonymous with kiosk accessibility, creating a best-in-class accessible self-service solution," points out Laura Miller, Director of Business Development, Vispero. "Our enterprise screen reader for kiosks provides an inclusive customer experience for all." Miller called upon kiosk, self-service, and micro market providers to "consider accessibility early in their design and development process."

JAWS for Kiosk leverages the world's most widely used screen reader, deployed on thousands of kiosks worldwide. Matt Ater, Vice President at Vispero noted, "We are appreciative of the attention that accessibility is getting from the self-service industry and want to thank the team at the Self-Service Innovation Summit for adding this category and putting a spotlight on creating an accessible and usable customer experience for all."

JAWS for Kiosk is available for Microsoft Windows and is newly available for kiosks running Android operating systems, as well. The additions of text-to-speech audio output to self-service kiosks enables users who are blind or have low vision to enjoy increased independence when performing tasks such as ordering at a quick service restaurant, filling out private information at a doctor's office or job application site, voting in an election and more.

About Vispero

Vispero is the global leader for assistive technology products for those with vision impairments. Freedom Scientific, TPGi, Enhanced Vision, and Optelec, all Vispero brands, have a long history of innovation for customers with accessibility needs. Today our product portfolio is considered one of the most diverse and reliable on the market. For more information, visit www.vispero.com.

About TPGi

TPGi is an accessibility solutions provider that supports all phases of accessibility through best-in-class management software and professional services. We partner with the best-known brands in the world to achieve end-to-end accessibility for their digital assets. Our clients span a variety of industries including retail/eCommerce, software/technology, publishing, banking/finance, healthcare, government, and higher education. TPGi experts are globally recognized for their contributions to accessibility standards and guidelines.

