Dynarex Announces New Line of Premium Bariatric Products - Bari+Max

Robust Bariatric Line Meets the Evolving Needs of Today's Patients, Caregivers, and Medical Providers

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading durable medical equipment and disposable medical products company, is proud to announce Bari+Max, an outstanding line of premium bariatric products meticulously designed to meet the needs of today's bariatric patients. Bari+Max encompasses a robust selection of heavy-duty products featuring weight capacities of up to 1000 pounds. The line spans mobility, bathroom safety, long term care beds, home care beds, patient lifts and slings, and more.

With Bari+Max, medical distributors will find it easier to provide their customers with top-quality bariatric equipment.

With the bariatric patient population increasing across the United States, Dynarex created the Bari+Max line to meet the needs of larger users—prioritizing the safety of patients, caregivers, and medical providers. "Dynarex Bari+Max products are specially constructed to accommodate the real-life needs of larger users and provide them with optimal comfort, safety, and mobility in clinical, long-term care, and home care environments," said Heshy Grosinger, Bariatric Product Expert at Dynarex.

The new line features bariatric equipment with higher weight limits, larger widths, sturdier platforms, and heavy-duty supports, Mr. Grosinger explained. "The welds for these items are reinforced and engineered for long-lasting use by larger patients. In addition, most of our Bari+Max products are designed for tool-free assembly and adjustments, providing time-saving convenience to users and medical staff."

A Bariatric One-Stop Shop

Typically, medical supply companies do not have bariatric products available at the time an order is placed – offering them only on a made-to-order basis. Dynarex wanted to change all that. "We are going to be one of the first companies to actually stock these products in all of our six national warehouses, and we will make these available through all of our distributors," said Vice President of Global Sales Bill Roberts. "Thanks to Bari+Max, medical equipment distributors will find it easier to provide their customers with the high-quality bariatric equipment they need—when and where they need them."

About Dynarex

Dynarex features a comprehensive range of bariatric patient care solutions developed by expert product specialists who understand the challenges providers face while administering proper care. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with numerous warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

