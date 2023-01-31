Hunt Scanlon Ventures Names Cody Crook to Lead Firm's Expanding M&A Business

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures – the M&A advisory firm serving the executive search and human capital sectors – announced today that Cody Crook has joined as Chief Strategy & Investment Officer. He will be based in Chicago. Mr. Crook joins Hunt Scanlon from Hirewell where he held the position of Head of Strategy and Operations.

"The frenetic M&A activity Hunt Scanlon witnessed over the last three years is ramping up again. In many respects, it never let up for us."

"We are delighted to have a professional of Cody's caliber on board," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hunt Scanlon Ventures. "Cody will lead a talented new team of equity research analysts which includes three recent Dartmouth College graduates – Christian Franck, Bogdan Belincevic and Caleb Edmundson – who previously held internship roles with our firm."

Many dealmakers are confident that a rebound in M&A is in the offing this year. "The frenetic M&A activity Hunt Scanlon witnessed over the last three years is ramping up again," said Mr. Crook. "In many respects, it never let up for us," he said.

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is forecasting bullish M&A market conditions in 2023 for the executive search and human capital markets. Since it launched in 2020, Hunt Scanlon Ventures has been at the center of much of the industry's consolidation activity, having closed 12 transactions in its first three years of operation.

Mr. Crook said his top priority is to lean on Hunt Scanlon's vast Media business, which Mr. Scanlon co-founded with Christopher W. Hunt more than three decades ago. "We are introducing blue-chip investors to the best boutiques in our sector," said Mr. Crook. "That is good news for both sides."

"Talent lies at the heart of every company's growth plan," said Mr. Hunt, "whether it be a startup, a large conglomerate, or a PE firm serving its portfolios. The right people drive growth. The right people add value," he said. "There is an endless stream of recruiting and talent platforms that bring speed and efficiency to hiring strategies," he added. "That's where the investment potential lies," said Mr. Hunt.

"That is why human capital firms are attracting deep-pocketed investors," said Mr. Crook. "Their runway is long, margins are expanding, and the scalability for many of these businesses is immense. It is a good time to place a bet on this sector," he added.

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is a trusted leader in helping human capital firms realize their full potential. Our global advisory team offers a full range of critical M&A solutions to guide founders and management teams to successful exits.

