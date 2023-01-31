Evolon Launches All New Website to Welcome 2023

Major updates to website deliver powerful new messaging on business value proposition in addition to

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today proudly announced the launch of the company's newly designed website. The company's new web presence represents the culmination of several months of intensive planning, development, and testing undertaken to deliver a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices.

The new website, found at www.evolontech.com, also marks a dramatic shift from product-centric messaging to instead focus heavily on customer value proposition. Created with the user experience in mind and organized around three primary user groups—integrators, central monitoring stations, and end users—the new site includes many new features that streamline navigation and new messaging that showcases a renewed emphasis on the company's core audiences.

"We couldn't be more delighted to bring this new website to the fore," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon's President & CEO. "In addition to providing visitors with a more comprehensive understanding of our products and services, we took great pains to shift the emphasis of our web content from 'techy speeds and feeds' to focus more on the business impact of our solutions. The goal was to provide an enhanced digital experience for our customers and partners that spotlights how we address their business pains."

Evolon partnered with Atomic Design & Consulting, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Plano, TX to build the new site. The site launch is part of a broader strategy to differentiate Evolon in an industry that needs clarity on technology and to eliminate confusion surrounding the technical and business value of video analytics industry-wide.

About Evolon Technology, Inc.

Evolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

