The Best CRM Software to Increase Customer Loyalty in 2023 Identified by SoftwareReviews' Data

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Emotional Footprint Awards for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Eight providers in the enterprise and mid-market spaces have been identified as Champions.

Customer Relationship Management Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market has undergone explosive growth over the past five years as organizations seek to grow their capabilities and deliver a united customer experience across marketing, sales, and customer service.

"The CRM market is continually evolving as new technologies and trends emerge," says Ben Dickie, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "For example, the rise of cloud computing has made it easier for companies to access and manage CRM systems remotely. The growing importance of data analytics has led to the development of more sophisticated CRM tools that can help businesses gain insights from customer data. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on mobile and social CRM, which allow organizations to engage with customers through mobile devices and social media platforms."

The top CRM software providers of the year have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from 3,081 real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is the result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2023 Enterprise Customer Relationship Management Software Champions are as follows:

Zoho CRM, +93 NEF, ranked high for including great security protection. ranked high for including great security protection.

Oracle PeopleSoft CRM, +85 NEF, ranked high for including product enhancements. ranked high for including product enhancements.

The 2023 Midmarket Customer Relationship Management Software Champions are as follows:

ConvergeHub, +95 NEF, ranked high for being caring. ranked high for being caring.

Agile CRM, +92 NEF, ranked high for being effective. ranked high for being effective.

NetSuite CRM, +95 NEF, ranked high for showing integrity. ranked high for showing integrity.

ActiveCampaign, +94 NEF, ranked high for being respectful. ranked high for being respectful.

Nimble, +91 NEF, ranked high for over-delivering. ranked high for over-delivering.

SugarCRM, +91 NEF, ranked high for being generous. ranked high for being generous.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

Customer Relationship Management Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

SoftwareReviews, a Division of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

