SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT THE MARKETING ARM

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Arm (TMA), an agency specializing in creating cultural resonance for brands, today announced its President Trina Roffino has been promoted to CEO, effective immediately. Andrew Robinson, who previously held the chief executive title, has been elevated to the new role of Executive Chairman. TMA is part of the Omnicom Advertising Collective, a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) featuring a portfolio of entrepreneurial creative-first integrated marketing agencies.

"During her time as President, Trina has been instrumental in transforming TMA from a transactional agency known for sports marketing and promotions to a business partner steeped in creative strategy and execution across all consumer passion points," said Robinson. "You can see it in the new clients we have attracted and the multiplatform work we are delivering across our businesses. Promoting her to CEO not only recognizes her contributions, but positions TMA to build on this momentum."

"As client needs have evolved, TMA has adapted to meet those needs and be future ready," said Roffino. "We are entirely focused on delivering cultural resonance for brands, which means redefining and innovating the ways a brand can be truly integral to the culture of their consumer. We are expanding our lanes with clients by providing personalized, fully integrated solutions, and we are enabling the growth and development of some of the greatest talent in the industry."

Roffino is the third CEO in the agency's 30-year history. As President, she oversaw significant organic growth by building a customer-centric culture that drives innovation for every client while prioritizing the growth and enrichment of talent and partners. Prior to being named President, Roffino served as TMA's Chief Client Officer.

Robinson has held the CEO position since 2019, steering TMA successfully through the COVID-19 crisis and crystallizing its commitment to creativity and cultural resonance. As Executive Chairman, he will focus on client relationships, agency culture and talent development.

The two executives have worked closely together since 2000 when they held positions at Millsport, a sports agency that later merged with TMA in 2004.

James Fenton, CEO of The Omnicom Advertising Collective, said, "The growing recognition of TMA's creative powers and cultural expertise is a testament to Andrew and Trina's leadership. Andrew's focus has kept creativity and culture at the center of what TMA does; and Trina has taken that focus to the next level by evolving TMA's capabilities. You can see it in the award-winning experiential work and noteworthy campaigns the agency has delivered for a broad range of clients."

