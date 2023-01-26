GSE Solutions to Participate in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiative of the power industry, today announced its management team will be participating in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference taking place virtually on January 31, 2023.

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) is a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize, and decarbonize operations for the power industry. (PRNewsfoto/GSE Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Company Webcast

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, on the Company's website at https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham7/gvp/1884078. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/winter2023invreg/.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

Media Contact

Sunny DeMattio

GSE Solutions

Director of Marketing & Communications

sunny.demattio@gses.com

Direct: +1 410.970.7931

Investor Contact

Adam Lowensteiner

Vice President

Lytham Partners

gvp@lythampartners.com

Direct: +1 646.829.9702

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.