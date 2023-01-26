Former PlayStation and Activision Execs Bring Survival MMORPG Resurgence to ImmutableX

The free-to-play, post-apocalyptic survival MMORPG comes from a new web3 studio backed by four centuries of experience building AAA games, including FIFA, The Sims, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo, Horizon Zero Dawn, and others

SYDNEY, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Games , a leading web3 games studio bringing together industry veterans from PlayStation, Activision, and NCsoft, today announces the launch of Resurgence , a web3-based survival MMORPG, on ImmutableX , the preferred developer platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum.

Emergent has selected ImmutableX to take advantage of the platform's advanced scaling capabilities and carbon-neutral, zero gasfee environment, while maintaining the robust security and decentralized qualities of Ethereum.

Ian Hambleton, CEO at Emergent Games, said, "We spent a huge amount of time assessing options for our Blockchain partner, but ImmutableX was the standout choice. They provide all the tools and technology. Plus the support that a successful web3 games developer needs.Their razor focus on gaming makes a big difference for us and their commercial model suits our vision at Emergent Entertainment of Game First high quality AAA games, frictionless onboarding and hidden technology. We expect them to dominate web3 gaming."

Resurgence is the latest partner to be welcomed into the ImmutableX ecosystem, which now boasts some of the most popular web3 games in the industry, including Gods Unchained , Illuvium, Guild of Guardians , Undead Blocks , and more.

Set against a post-apocalyptic vision of Earth, Resurgence is an AAA, free-to-play, open-world crafting survival game where players have full ownership of their in-game environment. The game focuses on crafting and survival mechanics as players navigate harsh conditions. They sold out their Gen 0 Cryotag drop last year and plan to release several other digital items in the coming months, all key to gameplay.

With rich lore written by a team of talented science fiction writers and based on real scientific principles, Resurgence is set 1,000 years after a global ecological disaster. Gamers will be tasked with becoming Earth's new colonists on a radically altered planet to forge a new utopia. To establish settlements, kingdoms, or commonwealths, players must utilize the resources around them to develop skills in survival, crafting, collaboration, trade, weaponry, and technology. Once sourced, players will need to protect their valuable resources from raiding factions, predators, and other threats.

Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of Global Business Development at Immutable, said: "With over four centuries combined experience of building and publishing AAA games, the team at Emergent is uniquely positioned to bring a new level of quality to web3 gaming. We're thrilled to welcome Resurgence to the IMX ecosystem to deliver a compelling and uncompromising user experience."

Resurgence is one of many newly developed titles from Emergent Games — a next-generation gaming and entertainment company founded by games industry veterans and web3 visionaries. Emergent Chairman Simon Rutter is the former EVP of Sony PlayStation, and CCO Russ Harding spent nearly a decade as the Games Director for Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe.

Emergent is also home to over 60 developers and executives with extensive experience in the gaming industry, including talent behind hits like FIFA, NBA Online, The Sims, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo, Lord of the Rings, Horizon Zero Dawn, Blood, and Truth, and many more. The company has also inked deals for VR experiences with major IPs, such as Peaky Blinders and Doctor Who.

About Immutable

Immutable is powering the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX - the leading developer platform for building and scaling mainstream-ready web3 games on Ethereum, entirely carbon neutral and gas-free.

ImmutableX offers unparalleled support to launch a successful web3 game on Ethereum. SDKs and APIs make adding NFT functionality to a game seamless and easy, the wide ecosystem of products and partners manage all blockchain infrastructure needs, and the ImmutableX Global Order Book generates real liquidity for assets.

Today, many world-class web3 games are built on ImmutableX including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

About Emergent Games

Emergent Games is a next generation gaming and entertainment company, founded by games industry veterans and web3 visionaries. We align the interests of storytellers and their communities at the frontiers of technology. We are a multi award winning developer with a growing back catalog of games and NFT's, recognised and trusted by famous entertainment IP holders.

If you'd like to know more, or if you're interested in joining Emergent Games, click here .

