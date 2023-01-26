DispatchTrack Expands Board of Directors and Leadership Team as Company Momentum Accelerates

Bain Capital's Jeff Williams joins board; Alice Wheeler from Meta leads HR and West Gass joins as head of marketing

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, today announced it has appointed Jeff Williams , an operating partner at Bain Capital Ventures, to its board. In addition, the company is strengthening its leadership team with hires: West Gass , who will serve as vice president of marketing, and Alice Wheeler , who was named head of human resources.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join our board. His strategic guidance, deep industry expertise, and track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to rapidly scale," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "We are also excited to welcome West and Alice to our leadership team. Their extensive experience and proven results will be vital as DispatchTrack continues to grow, innovate, and expand into new markets."

Williams has been an operating partner at Bain Capital since 2016, focusing on infrastructure software and security. He brings to DispatchTrack's board more than 25 years of operating experience helping early-stage enterprise software companies to scale and grow into market leaders. Prior to joining Bain Capital, Williams led sales at organizations such as GlobalCenter (acquired by Exodus Communications), IntruVert Networks (acquired by McAfee), and IronPort Systems (acquired by Cisco). Most recently, he was senior vice president of sales at FireEye, which he helped transform into a market-leading enterprise security company, culminating in a successful public offering in 2013.

Wheeler has more than 25 years of experience in HR and has served in head of HR and senior HR leadership roles across a diverse set of industries, including financial services, B2B SaaS, and Big Tech. She will be responsible for people strategies globally, including the continued evolution of company culture, HR infrastructure, and people programs to support the next stage of the company's growth. Prior to joining DispatchTrack, she served as a senior director of HR at Meta, leading HRBP teams that supported over 15,000 tech employees worldwide.

Gass brings more than 20 years of experience in growing software businesses. Before joining DispatchTrack, Gass served as vice president of demand generation at Socure and Aurea Software. He will lead marketing, demand generation, brand awareness, field marketing, public relations, and the brand's digital marketing initiatives. He will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build DispatchTrack's position as a leading last mile software provider.

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content:

SOURCE DispatchTrack