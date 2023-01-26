AIHM declares January Integrative Health Month!

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Integrative Health (AIHM) officially declares January as Integrative Health Month. AIHM represents 50+ organizations of tens of thousands of clinicians, academics, and researchers that are leading the ever-growing global integrative health movement. We are calling for a month to officially commemorate this progress and shared purpose.

Academy of Integrative Health declares January Integrative Health Month!

Now is the perfect time to recognize the increasing need to transform the disease-care model into a holistic one. We can do that as healthcare disciplines unite and work together to ensure all medicines are accessible to patients.

Integrative Health, once referred to as complementary and alternative medicine (CAM), or holistic medicine, includes medicines, practices, and practitioners. Commonly known holistic medicines in the USA include acupuncture, herbal medicines, naturopathic medicine, dietary supplements, yoga, chiropractic care, and massage therapy. These approaches are rooted in traditional medicines, such as Ayurvedic Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine – systems of medicine that have been successfully used for centuries.

Central to the practice of integrative health is a shared value of treating the whole person – mind, body, spirit, community, and planet. Integrative health providers share a commitment to using evidence-informed approaches as they practice holistic, sustainable, person-centered models that utilize a range of safe, and effective options for patients.

Consumers are also tuned in. Nearly 40% of adults use some form of natural treatment to stay healthy and treat chronic health conditions, but only 18% talk about it with their conventional healthcare provider. In fact, the global complementary and alternative medicine market reached a value of $100.04 billion in 2021 and is primed to reach $315.5 billion by 2027.

AIHM Executive Director Tabatha Parker, ND, shares, "Officially declaring January as Integrative Health Month will bring more awareness to these powerful healing approaches for all across the globe."

AIHM will hold its annual "People. Planet. Purpose." conference in San Diego, California, from October 5 – 8, 2023.

About AIHM

Founded in 1978, the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) is the leading interprofessional organization for traditional, complementary, and integrative health practitioners worldwide. Together advancing integrative health on a global scale and transforming health and wellness through education, research and advocacy. Visit aihm.org or follow @aihmglobal on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

View original content:

SOURCE Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine