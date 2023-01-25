Tekpon Announces Best 10 eCommerce Software Companies for 2023

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the US market registered a $30 Billion loss in unused software licenses and products. The main problem with this was that on the market, many products offer the same solution, yet businesses and people need to learn how to choose the right one for them. Considering the context, Tekpon, a software marketplace designed to put an end to software waste by helping companies choose a better tool for their needs.

Tekpon logo (PRNewsfoto/Cogneve, INC.) (PRNewswire)

eCommerce is an industry that has been growing fast in the last year, mainly because people's habits have changed regarding how they shop online. Thus, because the competition is forceful, online businesses should pick up the best tools that will help them build their online shop and increase their sales. We made our picks for 2023 and put them in a list of the best eCommerce tools a business should have in its stack.

Best 10 eCommerce software to use in 2023:

SamCart – samcart.com

Category: eCommerce Platform

Katana – katanamrp.com

Category: Inventory Management

Livescale – livescale.tv

Category: Live Shopping

Shippo – goshippo.com

Category: Inventory Management

Pepperi – pepperi.com

Category: eCommerce Platform

Ecwid – Ecwid.com

Category: eCommerce Platform

ShipRocket – shiprocket.in

Category: Dropshipping

Subbly – subbly.co

Category: eCommerce Platform

Bambuser – bambuser.com

Category: Live Shopping

Centra – centra.com

Category: eCommerce Platform

Companies can discover all the software companies and products on Tekpon, depending on their needs, business models, and budget.

