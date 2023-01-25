Tatum Now Enables C# and PHP Coded Applications to Quickly and Simply Add Full-Featured Blockchain Implementations, Speeding Time to Market and Lowering Cost

Reduces Blockchain Application Complexity and Development from Months or Years of Technical Time to Days for Financial, Contractual and Web 3.0 Capabilities

LONDON and MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatum, the company drastically simplifying blockchain applications development, today announced it now enables developers to quickly and simply add blockchain implementations to new or existing applications coded in C# and PHP programming languages using its blockchain development tools and framework. Tatum continues to support blockchain development in JavaScript and provides are open source Software Development Kits (SDKs) for any individual or organization to utilize free of charge.

Tatum logo (PRNewswire)

Developers and companies, including fintech and Web 3.0 start-ups or those evolving from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0, with little or no blockchain experience can now have full-featured blockchain implementations to applications, reducing technical time from months or years to a matter of days. Blockchain is becoming increasingly critical to digital finance, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), smart contracts and Web 3.0 applications.

"While essential, creating Web 3.0 applications and integrating existing ones with blockchains is difficult and time-consuming, requiring expertise that today is in extremely short supply," said Jiri Kobelka, co-founder and chief executive officer, Tatum. "Tatum uniquely eliminates the complexities while providing interoperability and scale, enabling every-day developers to create applications using blockchain quickly and easily."

The Tatum platform simplifies the development of complex blockchain operations into single lines of JavaScript, C# or PHP application code or integrating existing applications with blockchains, streamlining the entire Web 3.0 development process. From common blockchain operations to ones with powerful pre-built features such as smart contracts, fee and payment solutions, real-time alerts, virtual accounts, out-of-the-box crypto-exchange functions and an unbreakable key management system, Tatum's comprehensive and easy-to-use features can reduce development time by as much as 95%.

Developers can download Tatum libraries from the Tatum website or GitHub and use it freely for their private or commercial projects. Tatum also offers hundreds of ready-made API-based tools and blockchain infrastructure (RPC nodes) for over 60 protocols. These are available through Tatum.io with free of charge plan for lower usage deployments, measured in requests per second and number of API calls made. Higher volume and more data-centric applications are serviced through various customer tier levels.

PHP is the most used server-side programming language on the web, with over 77% of all websites relying on it to varying degrees, according to research site W3Techs. C# was among the top four most demanded programming languages in 2022. JavaScript was most in demand. Support for C# and PHP languages is now fully available at no additional charge.

About Tatum

Tatum provides the world's first blockchain applications development platform to speed the creation, lower the barriers and decrease the cost of creating blockchain applications. Tatum enables greater functionality, portability, scalability and higher quality without requiring blockchain development experience or expertise. The framework incorporates 60+ different protocols and integrates the use of APIs to fit into existing development processes. Founded in 2018, Tatum has over 130,000 customers and adds over thousands of new ones every month. Tatum is the most used Web 3.0 development stack. Created as a global company, Tatum was founded in Czech Republic and has its official headquarters in the UK, with a corporate center located in Miami, Florida and offices around the world.

For more information: https://tatum.io/

Media Contact:

Kira Wojack

Merritt & Rose

kira.wojack@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tatum Technology LLC