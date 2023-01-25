POINT.ME and Bilt Rewards Launch Integration Helping Members Access the Best Reward Flight Availability

POINT.ME will provide the technology platform to help members easily search thousands of rewards flights across Bilt Rewards partner programs

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- POINT.ME, the reward discovery platform that finds better flights for fewer points, has announced a collaboration with Bilt Rewards, integrating Bilt partner results into the point.me award search tool. Starting today, point.me will also power the Bilt Transfer Partners experience, allowing Bilt Rewards members to search for the best reward flights on Bilt partner programs, directly in the Bilt App.

Better flights. Fewer points. (PRNewswire)

"We believe we can fundamentally change the loyalty space from both a consumer and business standpoint"

Launched in February 2022, point.me is the only search tool that makes it easy to discover the best real-time award flight options on 150+ airlines and offers a suite of features to help customers get the most out of their reward points. Before point.me, redeeming points was a time-consuming, complicated, and frustrating process. The team at point.me has simplified reward travel search and booking, making it refreshingly easy to find great deals using points, no matter the loyalty program.

"We believe we can fundamentally change the loyalty space from both a consumer and business standpoint, much as Bilt Rewards has revolutionized rent payments," commented point.me President & Co-Founder Tiffany Funk. "Bilt provides members with unique and practical benefits, from earning points on rent to a broad range of redemption opportunities. We are excited to help Bilt members find further value by providing a transparent and straightforward search experience that allows them to see the incredible rewards options available through Bilt's airline loyalty partners."

"The process of booking reward travel can oftentimes be confusing and time consuming for our members who are not loyalty experts," says Bilt Rewards Senior Travel Director Richard Kerr. "POINT.ME's algorithm easily helps travelers find the clearest path to an award flight they want and provides a simple platform to compare all of your points and miles options. We know that Bilt members will love seeing how they can book the best flight options with our amazing airline partners."

POINT.ME subscribers can now see Bilt Rewards options as part of their existing plan; Bilt members can access the new transfer partners search feature by simply logging into the Bilt Rewards app and searching flights. Members will be able to see the value of their points when searching in real time.

For more information visit point.me and BiltRewards.com

ABOUT POINT.ME

POINT.ME is a first of its kind award travel discovery tool and points concierge service that enables loyalty program members to find better flights for fewer points. POINT.ME 's proprietary algorithm searches over 150 airlines to uncover the very best flight deals, including first and business class travel, along with guided instructions for booking them. POINT.ME works with over 30 loyalty programs, including major credit card rewards, and enables customers to filter search results based on their preferred programs, airlines, routes and balances. POINT.ME offers a Self-Serve plan that includes unlimited searches, customized results tailored to your rewards, access to the best current reward deals, and exclusive tips for replenishing your points. Additionally, POINT.ME offers a white glove concierge consulting service, where miles and points experts will handle every aspect of your award redemption process.

ABOUT BILT REWARDS

Bilt Rewards, launched by Kairos, is the first-ever loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent with no transaction fees and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Related, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value reward programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 12 loyalty programs allowing members to travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners. Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia, book fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection or purchase items on Amazon.com and redeem for credits towards rent or even apply Bilt points towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent and earn points with no transaction fees.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE point.me, Inc.