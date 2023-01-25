Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Names 626 High Schoolers Semifinalists for Prestigious College Scholarship

LANSDOWNE, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the selection of 626 high school seniors as semifinalists for the distinguished Cooke College Scholarship Program. The highly selective scholarship provides high-achieving students with financial need up to $55,000 each year to cover the costs of college.

Cooke College Scholarship semifinalists were selected from a pool of over 5,600 applicants. Semifinalist applications will be reviewed once more to choose finalists to receive the scholarship. The 2023 Cooke College Scholarship recipients will be announced in March.

Since the onset of the global pandemic, researchers have observed a steady decline in FAFSA completion rates and college enrollment among students from low-income communities, until this year. With inflation, the increased cost of living, and the historical decline in state support for higher education funding, many students and their families struggle to cover the cost of postsecondary education. One immediate solution that alleviates the growing challenge of college affordability and access for low-income students are scholarship funds that offset the full price of higher education.

"Early data from the National College Attainment Network suggests that we're finally seeing a post-pandemic uptick in the number of students with financial need who are considering higher education again," said Executive Director Seppy Basili. "Each year, we meet some of the most inspiring students across the country. We're excited to play a role in helping more students achieve their long-term academic goals."

Students applied from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, and Virgin Islands — representing nearly 3,500 different high schools. A list of the semifinalists can be found here .

Cooke College Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others, and leadership. Students must be current high school seniors residing in the United States. Scholarships are awarded without respect to religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship status, geographic region, race or ethnicity. Learn more about the College Scholarship Program here and sign up to be notified when the next application opens in fall 2023.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded almost $250 million in scholarships to nearly 3,200 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $125 million in grants to organizations that serve such students.

