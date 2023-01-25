JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES TO PROVIDE WEBCAST OF SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS CALL

MONETT, Miss., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that it will host a live Webcast of its second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call on February 8, 2023. The press release announcing second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings will be issued after market close on February 7, 2023.

New Logo (PRNewswire)

The live Webcast, which will begin at 7:45 a.m. Central (8:45 a.m. Eastern), can be accessed on the Jack Henry Web site at ir.jackhenry.com. Please log on 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. The earnings call US dial in number is 833-630-0605 and +1 412-317-1830 for international participants. Participants will request to join the Jack Henry & Associates call. An archived replay of the quarterly earnings call will be available on ir.jackhenry.com approximately one hour after the live call or you can dial 877-344-7529, conference ID: 4711955 to listen to the replay.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.