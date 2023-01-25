InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Baseball/Softball Bats (RVS-161)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to carry a baseball bat over the shoulder without worry of the knob end hitting people or other surfaces," said an inventor, from Colton, Calif., "so I invented the BAT KNOB SAFETY COVER. My design would provide added protection and it could offer a fun and unique appearance."

The invention provides an effective cover for the knob end of any baseball or softball bat. In doing so, it protects against injuries and damage. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a fun and flexible design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for baseball and softball players, teams, coaches, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

