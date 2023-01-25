IBM RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue Growth in All Key Segments; Expanded Margins; Solid Cash Generation
ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results.
"Our solid fourth-quarter performance capped a year in which we grew revenue above our mid-single digit model. Clients in all geographies increasingly embraced our hybrid cloud and AI solutions as technology remains a differentiating force in today's business environment," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead to 2023, we expect full-year revenue growth consistent with our mid-single digit model."
Fourth-Quarter Highlights
- Revenue of $16.7 billion, flat, up 6 percent at constant currency
- Software revenue up 3 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
- Consulting revenue up 0.5 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue up 2 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
Full-Year Highlights
- Revenue of $60.5 billion, up 6 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency (about 4 points from sales to Kyndryl)
- Hybrid cloud revenue of $22.4 billion, up 11 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
- On a consolidated basis, net cash from operating activities of $10.4 billion; free cash flow of $9.3 billion
Full-Year 2023 Expectations
- The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model and about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
Pre-tax
Diluted
Gross
Pre-tax
Income
Net
Earnings
Revenue
Profit
Income
Margin
Income
Per Share
GAAP from
$
16.7B
$
9.6B
$
3.3B
19.8
%
$
2.9B
$
3.13
Year/Year
0
%*
1
%
15
%
2.7
Pts
17
%
15
%
Operating
$
9.8B
$
3.8B
22.9
%
$
3.3B
$
3.60
Year/Year
1
%
8
%
1.7
Pts
9
%
7
%
* 6% at constant currency
"IBM's revenue growth and operating profit in 2022 demonstrate the strength and multiplier effect of our platform-centric approach to hybrid cloud and AI," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our client-focused portfolio and strong recurring revenue stream position IBM well for continued growth, solid cash generation and returning value to shareholders through dividends."
Segment Results for Fourth Quarter
- Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $7.3 billion, up 2.8 percent, up 8.0 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 5 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency:
-- Red Hat up 10 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency
-- Automation up 4 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
-- Data & AI up 4 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
-- Security up 4 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency
- Transaction Processing down 3 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
- Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.8 billion, up 0.5 percent, up 9.3 percent at constant currency:
- Business Transformation down 1 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
- Technology Consulting up 1 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency
- Application Operations up 2 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $4.5 billion, up 1.6 percent, up 7.4 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Infrastructure up 6 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency:
-- IBM z Systems up 16 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency
-- Distributed Infrastructure flat, up 5 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure Support down 8 percent, flat at constant currency
- Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.2 billion, down 0.4 percent, up 3.9 percent at constant currency
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
On a consolidated basis, in the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.0 billion, up $1.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $5.8 billion, up $1.9 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $5.2 billion, up $1.9 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the fourth quarter.
On a consolidated basis, for the full year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $10.4 billion, down $2.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $11.2 billion, up $2.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $9.3 billion, up $2.8 billion. IBM returned $5.9 billion to shareholders in dividends.
IBM ended the fourth quarter with $8.8 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $1.3 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.9 billion, totaled $50.9 billion, down $0.8 billion since the end of 2021.
Full-Year 2022 Results
FULL-YEAR 2022 INCOME STATEMENT
GAAP results include impact of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge*
Pre-tax
Gross
Pre-tax
Income
Net
Diluted
Revenue
Profit
Income
Margin
Income
EPS
GAAP from
$
60.5B
$
32.7B
$
1.2B
*
1.9
%*
$
1.8B
*
$
1.95
*
Year/Year
6
%**
4
%
(76)
%*
(6.5)
Pts*
(62)
%*
(63)
%*
Operating
$
33.4B
$
9.8B
16.2
%
$
8.3B
$
9.13
Year/Year
4
%
25
%
2.5
Pts
16
%
15
%
* GAAP results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge in the third quarter of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) related to the transfer of a portion of the company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third party insurers.
** 12% at constant currency
Full-Year 2023 Expectations
- Revenue Growth: The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to a one-point tailwind to revenue growth.
- Free Cash Flow: The company expects about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis. The reference in Full-Year Highlights to the revenue impacts from sales to Kyndryl are incremental sales post-separation, year to date through October.
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results —
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- consolidated free cash flow;
- consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-4q22. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021*
2022**
2021*
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
Software
$
7,288
$
7,087
$
25,037
$
23,426
Consulting
4,770
4,746
19,107
17,844
Infrastructure
4,483
4,414
15,288
14,188
Financing
172
172
645
774
Other
(22)
275
453
1,119
TOTAL REVENUE
16,690
16,695
60,530
57,350
GROSS PROFIT
9,632
9,500
32,687
31,486
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Software
81.2
%
81.6
%
79.6
%
79.6
%
Consulting
27.4
%
27.0
%
25.5
%
28.0
%
Infrastructure
54.9
%
54.8
%
52.8
%
55.3
%
Financing
47.1
%
32.5
%
38.3
%
31.7
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
57.7
%
56.9
%
54.0
%
54.9
%
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
4,765
4,903
18,609
18,745
R,D&E
1,604
1,625
6,567
6,488
Intellectual property and custom development income
(245)
(181)
(663)
(612)
Other (income) and expense
(118)
(18)
5,803
873
Interest expense
313
303
1,216
1,155
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
6,320
6,632
31,531
26,649
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,312
2,869
1,156
4,837
Pre-tax margin
19.8
%
17.2
%
1.9
%
8.4
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes
443
407
(626)
124
Effective tax rate
13.4
%
14.2
%
(54.2)
%
2.6
%
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
2,869
$
2,462
$
1,783
$
4,712
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
(159)
(129)
(143)
1,030
NET INCOME
$
2,711
$
2,332
$
1,639
$
5,743
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
$
3.13
$
2.72
$
1.95
$
5.21
Discontinued Operations
$
(0.17)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.16)
$
1.14
TOTAL
$
2.96
$
2.57
$
1.80
$
6.35
Basic
Continuing Operations
$
3.17
$
2.74
$
1.97
$
5.26
Discontinued Operations
$
(0.18)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.16)
$
1.15
TOTAL
$
2.99
$
2.60
$
1.82
$
6.41
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)
Assuming Dilution
915.9
906.6
912.3
904.6
Basic
905.8
898.2
902.7
896.0
____________________
* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.
** Includes a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
At
At
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2022
2021
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,886
$
6,650
Restricted cash
103
307
Marketable securities
852
600
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net
6,541
6,754
Short-term financing receivables, net
7,790
8,014
Other accounts receivable, net
817
1,002
Inventories
1,552
1,649
Deferred costs
967
1,097
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,611
3,466
Total Current Assets
29,118
29,539
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,334
5,694
Operating right-of-use assets, net
2,878
3,222
Long-term financing receivables, net
5,806
5,425
Prepaid pension assets
8,236
9,850
Deferred costs
866
924
Deferred taxes
6,256
7,370
Goodwill
55,949
55,643
Intangibles, net
11,184
12,511
Investments and sundry assets
1,617
1,823
Total Assets
$
127,243
$
132,001
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
$
2,196
$
2,289
Short-term debt
4,760
6,787
Accounts payable
4,051
3,955
Deferred income
12,032
12,518
Operating lease liabilities
874
974
Other liabilities
7,592
7,097
Total Current Liabilities
31,505
33,619
Long-term debt
46,189
44,917
Retirement related obligations
9,596
14,435
Deferred income
3,499
3,577
Operating lease liabilities
2,190
2,462
Other liabilities
12,243
13,996
Total Liabilities
105,222
113,005
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
58,343
57,319
Retained earnings
149,825
154,209
Treasury stock — at cost
(169,484)
(169,392)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(16,740)
(23,234)
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
21,944
18,901
Noncontrolling interests
77
95
Total Equity
22,021
18,996
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
127,243
$
132,001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP
$
3,965
$
2,543
$
10,435
$
12,796
Less: change in IBM Financing receivables
(1,788)
(1,328)
(717)
3,907
Capital Expenditures, net
(544)
(526)
(1,860)
(2,381)
Consolidated Free Cash Flow
5,209
3,345
9,291
6,508
Acquisitions
(1,329)
(275)
(2,348)
(3,293)
Divestitures
1
88
1,272
114
Dividends
(1,494)
(1,474)
(5,948)
(5,869)
Non-Financing Debt
(2,777)
(20)
1,909
(1,191)
Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)
(498)
(2,514)
(2,893)
(2,987)
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term
$
(888)
$
(850)
$
1,283
$
(6,718)
____________________
* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Income from Operations
$
2,711
$
2,332
$
1,639
$
5,743
Pension Settlement Charge
-
-
5,894
-
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
1,137
1,380
4,802
6,416
Stock-based Compensation
248
264
987
982
Working Capital / Other
1,657
(105)
(2,170)
(4,253)
IBM Financing A/R
(1,788)
(1,328)
(717)
3,907
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
3,965
$
2,543
$
10,435
$
12,796
Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds
(544)
(526)
(1,860)
(2,381)
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
1
88
1,272
114
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,329)
(275)
(2,348)
(3,293)
Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net
553
38
(1,265)
(414)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities
$
(1,318)
$
(675)
$
(4,202)
$
(5,975)
Debt, net of payments & proceeds
(1,350)
(2,030)
1,221
(8,116)
Dividends
(1,494)
(1,474)
(5,948)
(5,869)
Financing - Other
(8)
811
(231)
630
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities
$
(2,852)
$
(2,692)
$
(4,958)
$
(13,354)
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
219
(26)
(244)
(185)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash*
$
13
$
(850)
$
1,032
$
(6,718)
____________________
* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$
7,288
$
4,770
$
4,483
$
172
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
$
2,347
$
523
$
1,026
$
75
Pre-tax Margin
32.2
%
11.0
%
22.9
%
43.6
%
Change YTY Revenue
2.8
%
0.5
%
1.6
%
(0.4)
%
Change YTY Revenue - constant currency
8.0
%
9.3
%
7.4
%
3.9
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Dollars in Millions)
Software *
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$
7,087
$
4,746
$
4,414
$
172
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
$
2,142
$
436
$
1,036
$
79
Pre-tax Margin
30.2
%
9.2
%
23.5
%
46.0
%
____________________
* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.
Year Ended December 31, 2022
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$
25,037
$
19,107
$
15,288
$
645
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
$
6,162
$
1,677
$
2,262
$
340
Pre-tax Margin
24.6
%
8.8
%
14.8
%
52.6
%
Change YTY Revenue
6.9
%
7.1
%
7.8
%
(16.6)
%
Change YTY Revenue - constant currency
11.9
%
14.9
%
13.5
%
(13.0)
%
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Dollars in Millions)
Software *
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$
23,426
$
17,844
$
14,188
$
774
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
$
4,849
$
1,449
$
2,025
$
441
Pre-tax Margin
20.7
%
8.1
%
14.3
%
57.0
%
____________________
* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Kyndryl-
Related
Related
Reform
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Adjustments (2)
Impacts
Impacts (3)
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
9,632
$
156
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
9,788
Gross Profit Margin
57.7
%
0.9
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
58.6
%
S,G&A
$
4,765
$
(262)
$
—
$
—
$
(0)
$
4,503
Other (Income) & Expense
(118)
(1)
(93)
—
2
(210)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
6,320
(263)
(93)
—
2
5,965
Pre-tax Income from Continuing
3,312
419
93
—
(2)
3,823
Pre-tax Income Margin from
19.8
%
2.5
pts.
0.6
pts.
—
pts.
(0.0)
pts.
22.9
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
$
443
$
109
$
16
$
(42)
$
—
$
526
Effective Tax Rate
13.4
%
1.4
pts.
0.1
pts.
(1.1)
pts.
0.0
pts.
13.8
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$
2,869
$
310
$
77
$
42
$
(2)
$
3,296
Income Margin from Continuing
17.2
%
1.9
pts.
0.5
pts.
0.3
pts.
(0.0)
pts.
19.8
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share:Continuing
$
3.13
$
0.34
$
0.08
$
0.05
$
(0.00)
$
3.60
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Kyndryl-
Related
Related
Reform
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Adjustments (2)
Impacts
Impacts (3)
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
9,500
$
182
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
9,682
Gross Profit Margin
56.9
%
1.1
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
58.0
%
S,G&A
$
4,903
$
(290)
$
—
$
—
$
(8)
$
4,605
Other (Income) & Expense
(18)
(1)
(315)
—
126
(208)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
6,632
(290)
(315)
—
118
6,145
Pre-tax Income from Continuing
2,869
472
315
—
(118)
3,537
Pre-tax Income Margin from
17.2
%
2.8
pts.
1.9
pts.
—
pts.
(0.7)
pts.
21.2
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
$
407
$
117
$
109
$
(94)
$
(37)
$
502
Effective Tax Rate
14.2
%
1.4
pts.
1.8
pts.
(2.7)
pts.
(0.6)
pts.
14.2
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$
2,462
$
355
$
206
$
94
$
(81)
$
3,035
Income Margin from Continuing
14.7
%
2.1
pts.
1.2
pts.
0.6
pts.
(0.5)
pts.
18.2
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
$
2.72
$
0.39
$
0.23
$
0.10
$
(0.09)
$
3.35
____________________
(1)
Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related
(2)
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
(3)
Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related 2022 cash-settled swap.
(4)
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Kyndryl-
Related
Related
Reform
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Adjustments* (2)
Impacts
Impacts (3)
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
32,687
$
682
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
33,370
Gross Profit Margin
54.0
%
1.1
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
55.1
%
S,G&A
$
18,609
$
(1,080)
$
—
$
—
$
(0)
$
17,529
Other (Income) & Expense
5,803
(3)
(6,548)
—
(351)
(1,099)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
31,531
(1,083)
(6,548)
—
(351)
23,549
Pre-tax Income from Continuing
1,156
1,765
6,548
—
351
9,821
Pre-tax Income Margin from
1.9
%
2.9
pts.
10.8
pts.
—
pts.
0.6
pts.
16.2
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
$
(626)
$
436
$
1,615
$
70
$
—
$
1,495
Effective Tax Rate
(54.2)
%
14.2
pts.
52.6
pts.
0.7
pts.
1.9
pts.
15.2
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$
1,783
$
1,329
$
4,933
$
(70)
$
351
$
8,326
Income Margin from Continuing
2.9
%
2.2
pts.
8.1
pts.
(0.1)
pts.
0.6
pts.
13.8
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
$
1.95
$
1.46
$
5.41
$
(0.08)
$
0.38
$
9.13
____________________
* Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Kyndryl-
Related
Related
Reform
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Adjustments (2)
Impacts
Impacts (3)
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$
31,486
$
719
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
32,205
Gross Profit Margin
54.9
%
1.3
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
—
pts.
56.2
%
S,G&A
$
18,745
$
(1,160)
$
—
$
—
$
(8)
$
17,577
Other (Income) & Expense
873
(2)
(1,282)
—
126
(285)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
26,649
(1,162)
(1,282)
—
118
24,324
Pre-tax Income from Continuing
4,837
1,881
1,282
—
(118)
7,881
Pre-tax Income Margin from
8.4
%
3.3
pts.
2.2
pts.
—
pts.
(0.2)
pts.
13.7
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
$
124
$
457
$
251
$
(89)
$
(37)
$
706
Effective Tax Rate
2.6
%
5.2
pts.
2.8
pts.
(1.1)
pts.
(0.4)
pts.
9.0
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$
4,712
$
1,424
$
1,031
$
89
$
(81)
$
7,174
Income Margin from Continuing
8.2
%
2.5
pts.
1.8
pts.
0.2
pts.
(0.1)
pts.
12.5
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
$
5.21
$
1.57
$
1.14
$
0.10
$
(0.09)
$
7.93
____________________
(1)
Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related
(2)
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
(3)
Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related 2022 cash-settled swap.
(4)
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE IBM