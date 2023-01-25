Capital Group Selects SS&C to Provide Transfer Agency for U.K. Fund Launch

Leading investment management firm with USD2.1 trillion in AUM extends global technology partnership

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Capital Group has appointed SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) to provide transfer agency services for its recently launched UK OEIC, the Capital Group U.K. – Global High Income Opportunities Fund.

Capital Group is one of the world's largest and most experienced investment companies, with assets under management of over US$ 2.1 trillion. SS&C GIDS is a transfer agent to Capital Group in the U.S. As Capital Group has continued to extend its focus in Europe and support investors with more products and services, SS&C GIDS has expanded its relationship with the company to deliver technology solutions for the U.K. funds.

"We are delighted to partner with a technology provider equipped to deliver the latest digital tools and capabilities as we build out our U.K. business," said Gavin Lilburn, Investment Operations at Capital Group International. "SS&C's global expertise, as well as its extensive experience in Europe, will enable our team to ensure we deliver a consistent, high-quality digital experience to our investors worldwide."

"We are truly excited to collaborate with Capital Group on the launch of the new U.K. fund," said Spencer Baum, Head of Client Service and Relationship Management at SS&C GIDS. "Our goal is to enable our clients to seamlessly engage with their clients with the latest technology and service expertise. We look forward to working with Capital Group to help make their latest offering a success in the U.K. market."

About Capital Group

Capital Group is one of the oldest and largest asset management companies in the world, managing multi asset, equity and fixed income investment strategies for different types of investors. Since 1931, Capital Group has been singularly focused on delivering superior, consistent results for long-term investors using high conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. Today Capital Group works with financial intermediaries and institutions to manage over US$ 2.1 trillion in long-term assets for investors around the world.

The Capital Group companies manage equities through three investment divisions that make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organisation; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

