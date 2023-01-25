ABRAND JEANS IS LAUNCHING ITS FIRST-EVER 'NEXT ICONS MODEL SEARCH' GLOBALLY TO FIND THE NEWEST FACE OF THE BRAND

Winner will receive $35,000 Cash Prize, A Modeling Contract with Precision MGMT and Photo Shoot At A Dream Location

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrand Jeans is announcing today its first-ever global, 'Next Icons Model Search' in partnership with Urban Outfitters and Precision MGMT, where the brand is calling all 'up and coming' models, influencers, all genders across the globe to submit their best model walk for a chance to be the next face of Abrand Jeans. The winner of this competition will win a $50,000 AUD / $35,000 USD cash prize, a modeling contract and a photo-shoot in a dream location.

The 'Next Icons Model Search' will start today at 5pm PST / 8pm EST where applicants may submit a runway walk wearing Abrand's Jeans via TikTok using the #AbrandNextIcons sound and hashtags. As a result of the partnership with Urban Outfitters, applicants have the opportunity to purchase or try on Abrand Jeans at select Urban Outfitters where they can film their submission in-store to make the competition as accessible as possible. The best runway walks showing the talents' personality will provide a better chance of heading to the next round!

Head to abrandjeans.com starting today at 5pm PST / 8pm EST to submit your vote and select your favorite applicants. Voting will be open to the public.

The top 50 voted entries from Los Angeles, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland and Sweden, will be invited to join an in-person casting. Applicants who are successful in proceeding to Round 2 will greet a panel of judges from Precision MGMT & Abrand Jeans who will select the Top 6 Finalists to win a flight to Los Angeles, hotel accommodation, a studio photoshoot and an event with their fellow finalists.

The Top 6 Finalists campaign will be released globally in April 2023. Voting will re-open to the public to select the single finalist who will win and become Abrand Jeans 'The' Next Icons Model.

The global winner will be announced in July and will win the major prize pack, including: a Precision MGMT model contract, be paid AUD $50,000 / $35,000 USD cash prize and be featured as the hero single talent in the global campaign.

The global winner's campaign and photo shoot from the dream destination will go live in October 2023 and be featured in select Urban Outfitters stores.

About The Abrand:

Abrand is a contemporary denim brand committed to delivering the hottest denim trends, however we do so with lasting quality in mind. Garments that can be worn for years, beat fast fashion every time. That's our responsible choice. We love denim, that's why our jeans are so great.

Abrand Jeans is not only known for fit, but also quality of fabrics. We design all of our fabrics in collaboration with world class denim mills. From revived 90's classics to modern comfort stretch, we design our fabrics to hold, flatter and get better with time. For more information, visit Abrand Jeans at www.abrandjeans.com.

About The Partners:

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories and home product assortments. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

Precision MGMT is a new generation of agency, pushing boundaries, breaking molds, redefining & disrupting what we've come to know and accept as fashion, and management. We're a club, a posse, and a formation of models and agents, unlike any other agency. We were a pavement whisper but the secret got out. When you see us behind the camera, on a runaway, or on location, you'll know who we are. We walk as well as we talk, which is why we run the show. If you're not in, you want in, but you'll need to know the door code, do you?

