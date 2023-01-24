WOBI Brings Global Management Content to edX

New short-form courses feature content presented by worldwide leaders in today's most relevant management topics

MADRID and LANHAM, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOBI, a leading management content provider, today announced a new partnership with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Beginning in May 2023, WOBI will offer a series of courses on edX.org featuring worldwide leaders discussing today's most relevant management topics. Learners will be able to complete each course in less than two weeks, and, for some, within a few hours.

WOBI's course offerings on edX will feature critical subject matter for today's business leaders and provide an efficient and innovative way to train and inspire management teams. The first five courses to launch will include:

Innovation, Management and Strategy with Mohan Sawhney

How to Influence Consumer Behavior with Jonah Berger

Leading Business Transformation with Charlene Li

Competing in a Customer-Centric World with Don Peppers

Build an A Team with Whitney Johnson

"We strongly believe that knowledge is the main competitive advantage in today's business world. Our partnership with edX will give over 46 million learners around the globe access to insights and knowledge from some of the most brilliant business minds," said Alberto Saiz, WOBI´s CEO. "The curated, up-to-date courses provide a comprehensive range of digital learning experiences that individual learners, as well as entire teams and companies, can use for training and inspiration."

WOBI's goal is to produce and distribute the best management media content to help companies and their top executives improve the way they manage their organizations. With a combination of events and education programs, WOBI creates transformational experiences to inspire people and organizations with actionable ideas.

"Rising and established business leaders around the globe turn to edX to find relevant, high-quality online education from the world's top institutions and thought leaders. These new short courses from WOBI will be an incredible resource for both individuals and companies looking to effectively and efficiently invest in professional development," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "As we continue to see growth in demand for workforce training resources around human skills like management and leadership, our partnership with WOBI will play a critical role in closing both the digital and human skills gap."

About WOBI

WOBI was founded 35 years ago, and is a leading global management content hub. WOBI´s purpose is to inspire ideas along with the brightest minds in the management world, for people and organizations to transform their business, by finding, curating and distributing the best content. To do so, WOBI creates events that bring together thousands of executives in cities around the globe to learn from the world's brightest minds. Also, offers live and on demand digital masterclasses delivered by world-class experts on today's most important management topics. Furthermore, a +120 hours of content library has been built in the past years, which allows executives to acquire knowledge whenever, wherever and in the format they prefer and also to develop hybrid solutions with tailored content to the needs of each of our clients, to keep their teams educated, engaged and updated. Learn more about WOBI at wobi.com .

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 46 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

