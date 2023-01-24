Jit deepens product expertise with new board advisor Aner Mazur, former SVP Market Strategy and CPO at Snyk

Aner brings years of security market penetration expertise from Snyk and joins Jit to continue the accelerated growth of the DevSecOps platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jit , the open DevSecOps orchestration platform that helps agile engineering teams achieve a full coverage DevSecOps toolchain in minutes, today announced the addition of Aner Mazur , former SVP Market Strategy and CPO of Snyk, as the newest member of its advisory board.

Aner is an experienced software developer, product manager and passionate innovator with over 15 years of experience leading product management at multiple unicorn companies. Aner was the SVP of Market Strategy at Snyk, where he led the company's long-term strategy to drive the developer security revolution, taking charge of Snyk's developer-first Cloud Security Business. During his time as CPO at Snyk, Aner had a big role in taking Snyk from a standalone code scanning tool to a full-fledged cloud native security platform, demonstrating a forward-thinking grasp of cloud market trends.

"As the pace of development and cloud adoption accelerates, security has to be baked directly into all the developer workflows," Aner Mazur said. "This has to be done in a seamless, scalable and unified way, for all the various security risks. Jit provides a needed orchestration layer to embed comprehensive security into development workflows fast, with great developer experience."

Jit's mission is to help organizations build secure applications by delivering a DevSecOps orchestration platform which leverages best of breed open source security tools, thus making it extremely easy for high velocity engineering teams to add Continuous Security to their CI/CD. Built by developers for developers, Jit is designed to allow AppSec teams to achieve full coverage of all their Git & cloud assets in minutes, with a fix-first approach that delivers in-code remediation. This allows developers to fix vulnerabilities before they reach production, without the need for domain expertise, and while remaining within context and in their native workflow.

"We are extremely happy to welcome Aner Mazur to our advisory board. His expertise in leading dynamic teams and understanding the space from a unique point of view will keep pushing Jit's mission and vision forward," Tsahy Shapsa, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Jit said. "Jit's platform helps developers build secure applications and Aner will be a huge asset in helping us reach our goal of making sure more and more companies adopt DevSecOps best practices and shift as far left as possible with little to no overhead."

Jit is the security startup behind the open DecSecOps Orchestration and management platform that is helping engineers build secure applications and products. Jit's platform allows developers to integrate security tools (open source, home brews, and commercial) in a simple and quick way. Jit was built with a dev-first approach to allow engineers to work in their native environments and to make sure applications are built secure from the first line of code. Jit was founded in 2021 by Aviram Shmueli, David Melamed, Gil Zimmermann, Tsahy Shapsa and Ron Zalkind. Jit has raised $38.5 million in seed funding from Boldstart Ventures, Insight Partners, Tiger Global Management, TechAviv and FXP Ventures.

