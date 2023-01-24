Infleqtion and World View Launch New Quantum Application Testing Solution

Compact Quantum Form Factor and Stratospheric Balloon Portability Accelerates Market Readiness of Sensors, Clocks, Navigation Systems and More

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion , the global quantum ecosystem leader, and World View , a leader in stratospheric exploration and flight, today announced a partnership that provides faster, more cost-effective quantum application testing utilizing Infleqtion's compact quantum technology and World View's patented stratospheric balloon systems.

This method of stratospheric testing represents a new era of quantum testing required for applications such as over the horizon communications, precision navigation and timing, and hyperspectral sensing. Infleqtion and World View will continue to collaborate on new solutions to potential defense, commercial, and public sector customers.

"Quantum sensing is here today, and capable of making communications, navigation and timing systems better," said Dr. William Clark, Vice President of Quantum Development, Infleqtion. "Our collaboration with World View allows us to test our next generation quantum sensors in operationally relevant environments, from near earth to the edge of the atmosphere."

Quantum sensors offer significant opportunities for almost every industry, greatly improving technological devices through increased efficiency, accuracy and navigation abilities. In particular, radio frequency (RF) devices are poised to significantly benefit from quantum sensing, as this increased accuracy helps cut through busy RF signal zones.

"Both Infleqtion and World View are driving next generation technologies - in quantum and stratospheric exploration," said Matteo Genna, President, Remote Sensing, World View. "Just a decade ago, these technologies would have appeared to be science fiction. Today, these collective capabilities will address many challenges of our modern world. I am excited about the potential of our partnership."

Announcement of this partnership comes on the heels of a momentous year for Infleqtion following a $110 million Series B funding round to continue commercializing the company's product portfolio, including quantum computing, quantum algorithms and applications, atomic clocks, sensors, and components. Infleqtion's cloud-based service, Albert, was also named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 .

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is building an ecosystem of quantum technologies and commercial products for today, that will drive the company and the entire industry toward tomorrow. The company believes in taking quantum to its limit and leading from the edge. Infleqtion is built on 15 years of pioneering quantum research from ColdQuanta. Its scalable and versatile quantum technology is used by organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. Infleqtion is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU and Oxford, UK. Find out how Infleqtion is building the future at www.Infleqtion.com.

About World View

World View is a leading global stratospheric exploration company, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. World View has a proven track record of successful stratospheric flights, and is leading a new era of stratospheric exploration to take humanity's understanding and appreciation of Earth to new heights. Through its legacy remote sensing business and Stratollite® imaging, and exciting future capabilities with research and engineering missions and space tourism and exploration, World View is working to ensure its ultimate objective: honor the planet so that future generations will feel blessed to call it home. For more information, visit worldview.space.

