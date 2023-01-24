Digi-Key and Make: Announce New Boards Guide and Companion Augmented Reality App

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, and Make:, the leading publication and network for makers, are pleased to release the updated Boards Guide and companion Digi-Key AR augmented reality app available in both the Apple App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play store for Android™-based mobile devices.

Digi-Key and Make: have launched the updated Boards Guide and accompanying augmented reality (AR) app. (PRNewswire)

Divided into sections for microcontroller (MCU), single-board controller (SBC) and field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based boards, the guide helps students, makers and professional engineers identify the latest technology available to help bring innovation to life.

As a companion to this year's guide, Digi-Key has included an augmented reality app leveraging cameras, displays and sensors in today's mobile devices. With over 50 boards available in AR, the app is the best way to virtually interact with these leading platforms. The Digi-Key AR app is designed to work in conjunction with the guide or as a standalone experience.

With detailed comparisons of over 150 boards, there is no better way to find the right solution for rapid prototyping and embedded design from leading vendors including Adafruit, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, BeagleBone, Micro:bit, Seeed Studio, DFRobot, Espressif and more. New to this year's guide is an article discussing the rise of the Raspberry Pi RP2040 and Espressif ESP32 during chip shortages. RP2040 is currently shipping about 500,000 units monthly at present.

Another exclusive available only from within the app includes a video discussing in depth details of the boards and the selection process by David Groom from Make:.

"We are excited to launch the new Boards Guide inside the Digi-Key AR app. Being able to scan the boards and get an up close look in AR is an experience you must see to appreciate," said Kevin Walseth, manager of technical marketing at Digi-Key. "The ability to rotate, zoom and see all angles of the new boards is a great visualization tool for students, makers and engineers wanting to take their projects from ideation to a useful design or project."

"The Make: Guide to Boards has been updated with detailed specs of the 79 hottest microcontrollers, single-board computers, and FPGAs you can find. Whatever your project, if it needs an MCU or SBC, check our guide first for the most ideal, most available board to base it around," said Groom, Make: community editor. "We also cover top trends, and go hands-on with a dozen of our favorite new and notable boards that you can see come alive on the page via the Digi-Key AR app, which also includes an exclusive video where I talk about each one."

PDF versions of the guide and links to download the Digi-Key AR app are available at http://www.digikey.com/boardsguide.

About Make:

Make: is the leading global platform for connecting makers. Through Make: magazine, Make: books, and a global network of Maker Faires, Make: brings a DIY mindset to technology, developing and highlighting projects and tools that demonstrate how creators of all types can interact and improve the world around them.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics