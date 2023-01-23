New Improvements Completed at Florida Sun Estates in Tallahassee, Florida, Announces Vicktory Real Estate Group's Owner and Operator, Derek Vickers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Sun Estates, a mobile home park owned and operated by Derek Vickers of Vicktory Real Estate Group in Tallahassee, Florida, has undergone numerous improvements that now leaves the mobile home park in a much safer condition than before.

Improvements to Florida Sun Estate in Tallahassee, Florida took several months to complete and a sizeable investment from the management team and the improvements that were made have the residents of Florida Sun Estates knowing their living conditions are a priority. With the newly paved roads, removal of condemned mobile homes that were left from the previous ownership and added security with a fence and safety lighting throughout that park, the property values of the Florida Sun Estates homes and the safety of the residents has been vastly improved. Local law enforcement has praised Derek Vickers and Vicktory Real Estate in the past on their improvements to reduce criminal activity and provide security to residents, so the improvements made to Florida Sun Estates have the VRG leadership team confident that the will create the same results.

About Derek Vickers and Vicktory Real Estate Group:

VRG owns and operates just under 2000 lots and growing in the Southeastern United states. Our focus is in and around major MSAs. We believe that we can achieve long-term growth in these high growth areas. Also, these areas are where the most affordable housing problems lie and therefore, we can affect that on a larger scale. Since our inception we have brought online 600 plus affordable housing units that would have been demolished.

We stand for equal and affordable housing for all. We know there is an affordable housing crisis in America. Our goal is to assist in adding more affordable housing in areas and bringing up properties that have been neglected for years and bringing them back to life. The average apartment rent in America has skyrocketed over the years and especially since 2020. It is difficult for Real Estate Developers to make sense of developing affordable housing and therefore all you see being built is new Class A multifamily with 2000-3000 rents. This is a great thing, but it also leaves families in lower income brackets struggling to find places to live. VRG wants to help solve this problem.

